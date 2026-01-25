Ford is starting the year with a massive safety concern. Over 116,000 vehicles in the USA are being recalled due to a faulty block heater that can crack and leak coolant onto electrical wiring, creating a serious risk of fire.

Following a wave of massive recalls last year, it seems Ford cannot catch a break, even at the start of this year. The company is now recalling over 116,000 vehicles due to a fire risk caused by the engine block heater. This is proving especially worrying for many drivers in the States as winter is currently ongoing.

In documentation published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 116,672 Ford vehicles have been recalled. The models included are the 2013 to 2019 Ford Escape, 2013 to 2018 Ford Focus, 2014 and 2024 Ford Explorer, and certain models of the 2015 to 2016 Lincoln MKC.

Engine Flaw Could Cause Fire

According to the documentation (via Reuters), the cause of the recall is faulty engine block heaters in these vehicles. There is a spot-welded area that can become damaged and leak over time. Once compromised, this results in liquid coolant leaking onto electrical wiring, which can cause a short circuit or even a fire.

The latter is said to be most likely in cases where the block heater is plugged directly into a mains outlet without proper protection, such as a circuit breaker. Owners are advised to check for signs of leaking coolant on the pavement or floor when the car is parked, low coolant levels, or engine overheating. The cabin losing heat is also a telltale sign of a possible leakage, while the smell of burning or visible smoke is a sign of short-circuited wiring.

What Is the Fix for This Leaking Coolant?

The car maker has pledged to fix the flaw by replacing the affected engine block heater with a new unit that is not prone to leakage. Ford estimates the replacement parts will be ready by April 2026 and that the service will be provided free of charge.

For now, owners can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting the NHTSA website and entering their car’s VIN or plate number. They can also reach out directly to Ford’s customer service. Formal notification letters will be sent to impacted owners via mail in February.

Have you driven or owned any of these Ford vehicles? Let us know if you have been affected by any previous safety recalls in the past.