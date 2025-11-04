If you hurry now, you can currently download several otherwise paid Pro apps completely free of charge. The offer is limited in time and can be terminated by the providers at any time without prior notice. However, if you grab them in time, you can use the apps permanently.

Both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store are packed with what seems like an endless selection of apps. Some can be downloaded for free, while others come with a price tag. What many people don’t realise, though, is that some paid apps occasionally become free for a limited time during special promotions. We’ve rounded up a few of the most interesting apps that you can currently grab for free.

Free Premium Apps (Android)

Add Frames to Photos

Want to spruce up your photos? You can now do so by adding frames to them with this simple app that is a no-brainer. (4.5 stars, 216 reviews)

Want to spruce up your photos? You can now do so by adding frames to them with this simple app that is a no-brainer. (4.5 stars, 216 reviews)

Using this app, you can scan just about any QR code in the vicinity and gain access to whatever link or media that lies behind that particular QR code. Yes, it can be a backup for any existing phones that lack a native QR code scanner. (4.8 stars, 20.2k reviews)

Using this app, you can scan just about any QR code in the vicinity and gain access to whatever link or media that lies behind that particular QR code. Yes, it can be a backup for any existing phones that lack a native QR code scanner. (4.8 stars, 20.2k reviews)

Not all smartphones will disconnect power from the charger when it is full, or have a decent power management protocol. This app will alert you whenever it is juiced to the maximum. (3.96 stars, 311 reviews)

Not all smartphones will disconnect power from the charger when it is full, or have a decent power management protocol. This app will alert you whenever it is juiced to the maximum. (3.96 stars, 311 reviews)

It is a case of the survival of the fittest as you attempt to live using your wits and brawn while escaping flesh-eating zombies that bear down on you from every direction. (4.1 stars, 1,100 reviews)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Filca – Vintage Film Camera

Here’s how you capture some really great-looking photos with this app that offers plenty of options, where you have filters and cinematic effects to play with. (3.8 stars, 2.4k reviews)

Here's how you capture some really great-looking photos with this app that offers plenty of options, where you have filters and cinematic effects to play with. (3.8 stars, 2.4k reviews)

Editing text is never a difficult thing, but when you have a very powerful yet simple text editor, then it simply works. There are also line numbers for those who want to edit code on the fly, while having the choice to select your own typeface and size. (4.9 stars, 21 reviews )

Editing text is never a difficult thing, but when you have a very powerful yet simple text editor, then it simply works. There are also line numbers for those who want to edit code on the fly, while having the choice to select your own typeface and size. (4.9 stars, 21 reviews)

Tick tock, we’re on a clock here. Everything seems to run on profit and loss these days, including relationships, which is a sad thing. However, if that is the case with most of your relationships in life, then perhaps it is time to start keeping track of your time and where you spend it. (4.2 stars, 12 reviews)

Tick tock, we're on a clock here. Everything seems to run on profit and loss these days, including relationships, which is a sad thing. However, if that is the case with most of your relationships in life, then perhaps it is time to start keeping track of your time and where you spend it. (4.2 stars, 12 reviews)

Tiny Orchestra – Create your very own orchestra to help your little one train his or her musical ear. There are three complexity levels to choose from that helps make it a reasonably interesting exercise to boot. (4.7 stars, 23 reviews)

Free Apps with Caveats – What to Look Out For

All the apps featured here were free at the time this article was published. Unfortunately, developers rarely mention how long these promotions will last, so if an app catches your eye, it’s best to download it sooner rather than later.

That said, before you hit the download button, it’s always a good idea to check the app’s store page first — some apps may have hidden catches or conditions you’ll want to be aware of.

In-app Purchases and Advertising

Most free apps include ads or offer in-app purchases — and surprisingly, some paid apps do the same. It’s important to keep an eye on these details, especially if the app or game is meant for children.

App Permissions

Many apps collect user data — and some even sell it to third parties. To stay on the safe side, only grant the permissions an app truly needs. For example, an alarm clock app doesn’t need access to your camera or contacts, and a flashlight app certainly shouldn’t be tracking your location.