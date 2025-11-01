It seems like video games are getting more expensive by the hour, which is turning gaming into an increasingly costly hobby. But there are ways around it, and this limited time offer on an otherwise paid PC game is one of them.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it’s worth checking in every week to ensure you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn’t appeal to you, there’s no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Bendy and the Ink Machine and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit.

This Week’s Free Games

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Are you ready to delve into yet another horror game next week? You better be, because that’s what you’re getting with Bendy and the Ink Machine. This first-person puzzle action horror game begins in the past and ends in a very dark future.

You play as Henry, who revisits the demons of his past by exploring the abandoned animator’s workshop he used to work at. Prepare for shocking twists and turns as you unravel the game’s thrilling story. Usually, Bendy and the Ink Machine costs around $18. This week, the game is available for free on the Epic Games Store.

Download Bendy and the Ink Machine from the Epic Games Store.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past ten years or so, you’re probably familiar with Five Nights at Freddy’s. Into the Pit is a fresh take on the classic game’s formula. Can you survive five nights of terror in this horror game? Move around a rundown pizzeria and avoid death at all costs. You will travel through time, gather clues, and outrun a threat relentlessly pursuing you.

Over on Steam, the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. It is sold at a price of around $20, but is available for free on the Epic Games Store until next Thursday.

Download Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit from the Epic Games Store.

