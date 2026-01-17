Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week, there’s a new game available for free, and the old offer expires. Today, you can download not just one but two incredible games for free.

This Week’s Free Games on the Epic Games Store

Styx: Master of Shadows & Shards of Darkness

This week, you can download two Styx games, Master of Shadows and Shards of Darkness. Both games are not suitable for younger children, with Master of Shadows rated 18+. But if you are a bit older, you’re in for two amazing stealth games with additional RPG elements.

Master of Shadows is focused on infiltration and player pathfinding. It takes place in a dark fantasy universe where you assassinate those standing in your way. Think Hitman, but fantasy.

Shards of Darkness, on the other hand, lets you explore vast, open environments. It’s the newer of the two games and thus features improved gameplay mechanics and even more to experience and explore. Both games are available for free until next week and normally cost around $18 each.

Download Styx: Master of Shadows from the Epic Games Store.

Download Styx: Shards of Darkness from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready to immerse yourself in a dark fantasy world? Image source: Steam

Next Week’s Free Game

Rustler (Grand Theft Horse)

Are you tired of waiting around for GTA 6? Well, this game may not quite be what you’re looking for, but that doesn’t matter. Because this historically inaccurate medieval action game pays homage to GTA in the best way. It doesn’t take itself seriously, and it is packed full of fun pop-culture references.

Wreak havoc in a time before our own and screw everyone over to get your way. Keep in mind that Rustler is 18+ and hasn’t been released on the Epic Games Store, so there are no reviews as of yet.

Download Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) from the Epic Games Store.

This game is not to be taken seriously. Image source: Steam