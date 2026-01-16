It is rare to see a major superhero game drop to just $8.99, but that is exactly what is happening on the PlayStation Store. For 90% off, you get the full Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights. At this price, the mixed reviews don’t even matter.

Although WB Games’ action title Gotham Knights garnered mixed reviews upon release, it has remained a popular topic of discussion among DC fans. If you have been hesitant to try it because of the reviews or the price, a massive new discount on the PlayStation Store might make you think twice.

You Can’t Go Wrong for $9

Sony’s PlayStation Store is currently listing the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights for just $8.99, down from its usual $89.99 for PlayStation 5. That is a massive $81 price cut, representing a 90% discount. This offer, which has been live throughout the holiday season, is scheduled to end on January 22 at 2:59 AM ET (or 11:59 PM PT on January 21).

If you’re on Xbox, Amazon offers the same deluxe edition for $19, which is a sizeable drop from the original price.

This price drop is an effective way to overlook the mixed reception found in the game’s thousands of reviews. Even those who do not typically play action or cooperative games will find this a hard-to-miss deal given the deep discount.

For PC players, Steam is offering a similar value through bundles that pair Gotham Knights Deluxe with the Arkham Origins series for 20% off.

Play as the Bat Family for Less

Released in October 2022, Gotham Knights is starting to show its age, yet it remains one of the more visually rich brawlers in the WB Games library. At launch, the game faced criticism regarding performance issues and technical bugs. Additionally, the decision to focus on the Batman family without Bruce Wayne or the Joker led to some muted reviews from traditional fans. However, the majority of those performance hiccups were resolved in subsequent patches.

Gotham Knights is set in a post-Batman Gotham City. It features an open world with a dark, moody aesthetic that fans of the franchise will appreciate. You can play as four distinct characters: Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. Each hero features a unique skillset and playstyle, which adds significant replay value.

The game is more action-oriented and features a looser narrative than the original Arkham series. Your goal is to scourge the underground and defeat iconic villains like the Court of Owls. While the main campaign supports two-player online co op, the game also features a standalone Heroic Assault mode that allows up to four players to team up. The game supports seamless drop-in and drop-out play, so you can keep fighting even if a team member leaves or joins the session.

Are you looking to try this game over the weekend? Tell us your plans in the comments.