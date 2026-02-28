Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week a new game becomes available for free, and the old offer expires. This week, you can download an incredible puzzle game that’s being praised for its challenging riddles.

This Week’s Free Games on the Epic Games Store

Boxes: Lost Fragments

Last Christmas, I gifted my mom an escape room-style puzzle box, and she loved it. Boxes: Lost Fragments is exactly that, but in video game format. As a legendary thief, you break into a lavish mansion looking for the biggest score of your life. But what should have been a simple operation slowly turns into a harrowing conundrum. You’re presented with a series of bizarre puzzle boxes, each more intricate than the last. And the key to escaping this strange place lies within them.

On the Epic Games Store, players have awarded the game 4.5 out of 5 stars. Boxes: Lost Fragments normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free this week.

My Night Job

My Night Job is an action-horror-platformer that sends you headfirst into abandoned buildings filled with monsters. Your job here is to rescue survivors who are trapped with these gruesome beasts. Be prepared for fast-paced action, more than 60 different weapons at your disposal, and a whole lot of fun to be had. The game has an old-school feel, which makes it especially interesting for retro fans.

Normally, My Night Job costs around $9 on the Epic Games Store. Only this week, you can download the game for free for a limited time.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Games

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

If you’re a role-playing and Dungeons & Dragons fan, you’re going to love this game. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a strategy management game that unites characters from all across the D&D multiverse. And if you download the game next week, you’ll be awarded a Bundle Pack worth over $100.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

He’s finally back! Turnip Boy returns in this comedic action-adventure and is intent on commiting even more felonies this time around. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank has you team up with the fearsome Pickled Gang. Together, you plan and execute one of the most insane heists of all time. Use wacky and dangerous tools, prepare for intense shootouts, and deal with armed guards and police while you make your getaway.

With 4.8 out of 5 stars, this game is certainly one you should check out. It normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free next week.

