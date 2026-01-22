Sony introduces the LinkBuds Clip today and breaks with the classic in-ear design. Instead of sealing off the ear canal, the open C-design leaves your ears free of obstacles. You can enjoy music, but remain responsive at all times in everyday life or in the office – without feeling any pressure.

Classic in-ear headphones often face a dilemma. They either seal you off from the outside world so well that you can’t hear anything of your surroundings, or the digital transparency mode sounds somehow unnatural and hollow. Sony now attempts to solve this problem with a purely mechanical approach and unveiled the all-new LinkBuds Clip, which enforce transparency via its design.

What Can the Sony Clip Do?

The LinkBuds Clip break away from the tradition of completely closing off the ear canal. Instead, Sony has opted for an open clip design that is C-shaped and literally leaves your ear free of any obstacles. The idea behind it is simple. You can listen to your music or podcasts, but at the same time, remain approachable for colleagues or be more aware of traffic when cycling.

The special thing about this design is the wearing comfort. As nothing is pressed into the ear canal, there is no feeling of pressure even after wearing it for hours. Sony combines a bone conduction sensor with AI-based noise reduction so you can be heard clearly during phone calls despite the open design. The system was designed to isolate your voice directly via the vibrations on your head and block out ambient noise for the person you are talking to.

Sony LinkBuds Clip

As for the sound, the app includes familiar features such as DSEE upscaling and a manual 10-band equalizer. Practical multitasking is also possible: thanks to multipoint connectivity, you can pair the eabuds with your smartphone and laptop simultaneously. If you were to wear them during sporting activities, you don’t have to worry about sweat or rain showers, as they feature IPX4 protection.

Battery Fix for Those in a Hurry

If headphones are meant for continuous use, the battery also has a big role to play. Including the charges in the case, you get a total runtime of 37 hours. However, the quick-charging function is particularly useful for everyday use.

If you do notice in the morning that the batteries are close to empty, spending three minutes plugged in is enough to give you enough juice for a full hour of playback time. The LinkBuds Clip will launch today in various colors greige, black, lavender, and green for an RRP of $230.