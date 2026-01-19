Xiaomi is launching the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses, open, everyday glasses that play music, enable phone calls and make headphones almost superfluous. Lightweight, practical and designed for on-the-go use, they could finally make smart glasses usable.

Just a few years ago, smart glasses were considered an interesting gimmick or sideshow for fans of consumer electronics. They now appear more and more frequently in everyday life, especially in the form of audio glasses. These enable you to listen to music, make phone calls, and use voice assistants without having to wear headphones. Whether such devices will catch on in the long term remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that manufacturers such as Xiaomi are trying to make the arena more exciting again with functions suitable for everyday use.

Xiaomi’s New Audio Glasses Rely on Open Sound

The Audio Glasses are not a futuristic gadget, but look more like normal glasses at first glance. There are tiny loudspeakers in the temples that transmit music or calls without blocking out the environment. Four microphones ensure you can be heard clearly on the move, and a special mode reduces sound scattering so conversations remain more discreet.

Xiaomi unveils its new Mijia Smart Audio Glasses Image source: Xiaomi

There are three models in the line: Titanium, Aviator, and Browline. They all can be combined with corrective lenses. Depending on the model, blue light or UV protection is available, while the Titanium model is particularly lightweight at around 28 grams. Robust hinges and IP54 certification against dust and splash water ensure that the glasses can be worn all day without any problems, even in light rain.

Are They Suitable for Everyday Life?

These glasses are operated simply by touching the temples or accessing the Xiaomi Glasses app. Change your music, answer calls, or activate the voice assistant; it gets everything done. You control the glasses using a swipe gesture. In the app, you can customize gestures, connect multiple devices, and locate the glasses if they are misplaced.

The batteries provide up to 13 hours of music playback, and with a quick charge function, ten minutes is enough for around four hours of use. A small LED on the earpiece indicates when the glasses are recording audio.

With prices ranging from €179.99 for the Browline and Aviator to €199.99 for the Titanium model, the glasses are squarely placed in the mid-price segment. For users, this means a smart glasses solution that cleverly combines music, telephony, and environmental perception at a decent price point. There is no word on a US release yet, hence a lack of information in terms of US pricing.