Sony’s upcoming WF‑1000XM6 wireless ANC earbuds have leaked, showcasing a completely new design and hinting at a possible price increase. Does the fresh stemless look promise better comfort and sharper sound?

Following the refresh of the WH-1000XM (review) series last year, Sony’s WF-1000XM line is the next expected to receive an update with the debut of the WF-1000XM6 earbuds. These wireless earbuds have emerged ahead of their official announcement, revealing a radically different design that has already sparked mixed reactions among enthusiasts.

Sony previously overhauled the WF-1000XM5 design to make it significantly more compact and lightweight. That trajectory toward extensive redesign appears to continue with the sixth generation, as evidenced by the latest leaked images of the WF-1000XM6. The wearables appeared on a Thai retailer’s website (via thewalkmanblog), which appears to have been taken down, revealing the alleged new aesthetic from all angles.

Can’t wait for the WF-1000XM6? Order the WF-1000XM5 for cheap here (Amazon)

New Silhouette, Better Audio?

The most notable change is the earbuds’ silhouette. While they retain the stemless, in-ear form factor, they have notably abandoned the contoured lines of the current generation. Instead, the earbuds feature an elliptical or pill-shaped outer housing.

Furthermore, this modification extends to the vents and microphone apertures, which have been strategically repositioned. The ear tips also appear to be denser with a reduced gap from the inner shaft. It is currently unknown whether the touch-sensitive controls have been altered to accommodate the new look, but the IPX4 water-resistance rating is confirmed to remain unchanged.

Sony’s WF-1000XM6 have a more cohesive, cleaner design but are in a pill-shaped form. Image source: Powerbuy.th / Notebookcheck

The overall aesthetic appears more muted, with fewer premium accents than the WF-1000XM5. It is likely that the Japanese manufacturer is prioritizing enhanced comfort and a more secure fit, though these modifications may also be driven by new internal components. While the listing does not confirm changes to microphone counts or the onboard processor, the external overhaul suggests significant internal advancements.

The redesign also encompasses the charging case, which features an elliptical shape with flattened sides. This design provides better stability when the case is placed upright on a desk or flat surface. While the initial images show black and silver variants, leaker Roland Quandt recently suggested that Sony will introduce a pink shade dubbed Sandpink.

Potential Price Hike for the Sony WF-1000XM6

Beyond the visual preview, the retailer included pricing for the new wireless earbuds. In Thailand, they are listed at 11,990 THB ($379). This represents a slight increase over the WF-1000XM5, which launched at 10,990 THB. It remains unclear whether this indicates a corresponding price increase in the U.S. and other international markets.

Sony has not yet provided an official timeline for the WF-1000XM6’s announcement. However, with the earbuds already listed in retail, a launch is likely imminent.

Do you prefer the new design direction for the Sony WF-1000XM6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.