Apple is reportedly preparing a surprise announcement this February with the launch of a new iPhone. Equipped with a flagship‑grade processor and faster charging capabilities, this so‑called budget iPhone could become a popular choice. Here’s what we know.

It appears that major Android brands aren’t the only ones with surprises planned for February. Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e, the direct successor to last year’s iPhone 16e (review), later this month. Despite its positioning as a more affordable option, this entry level iPhone is rumored to include several significant upgrades.

Apple’s Surprise February Device Reveal

A source cited by a German outlet, Macwelt, claims that Apple will officially announce the iPhone 17e on February 19. This date is exactly one year after the iPhone 16e debut. While the announcement is expected in less than two weeks, actual shipments and retail availability will likely follow a week or two later.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple will unveil the device via a press release rather than a dedicated keynote event. This low key approach is typical for Apple’s mid cycle updates, unlike the flagship iPhones and Apple Watches that receive months of teasers leading up to a grand unveiling. This strategy would perfectly mirror the launch of the iPhone 16e.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17e

In addition to the launch timing, several key specifications for the new model have leaked. If these rumors materialize, the iPhone 17e will represent a meaningful, though iterative, upgrade over its predecessor.

On the exterior, the design remains largely unchanged, featuring a compact slab form factor and a 6.1 inch OLED display. However, Apple may increase the panel’s peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. Contrary to earlier speculation that the device would adopt the iPhone 15 design language, the traditional notch is expected to be retained.

The iPhone 16e has a stylish OLED display with great color reproduction. Unfortunately, the refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz. Image source: nextpit

The most substantial changes are found under the hood. The new A19 chipset will lead the internal architecture, offering a notable jump in processing power and AI capabilities over the previous A18. Additionally, the device is expected to debut Apple’s new generation in house C1X modem for improved connectivity.

Another significant enhancement involves the charging system. The iPhone 17e is rumored to feature a MagSafe profile identical to the standard iPhone 17. This upgrade would enable faster wireless charging speeds of up to 25 W, a massive increase from the 7.5 W limit found on the iPhone 16e.

The camera hardware is expected to remain consistent, likely featuring the same single 48MP main sensor at the back. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple introduces new computational photography features and improved image processing to enhance the overall output.

What other features or improvements are you hoping to see in the upcoming iPhone 17e? Share your thoughts in the comments.