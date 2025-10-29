Have you noticed that everything seems to be getting more expensive lately? Well, Samsung isn’t exempt. The company is reportedly considering raising the prices of its budget and mid-range Galaxy smartphones. Find out what’s driving this potential increase.

It’s undeniable that the AI boom has transformed smartphones into more capable and intelligent devices, but it also comes with drawbacks. In particular, the demand for advanced components like memory has led to skyrocketing prices, and this trend appears to be extending to mobile devices. A new report reveals that Samsung has been affected and may raise prices on its Galaxy smartphones.

According to South Korean outlet Hankyung, memory manufacturers including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are shifting their production lines to prioritize advanced memory such as HBM, driven by high demand from major AI companies. This shift reduces manufacturing capacity for standard DRAM, which is typically used in smartphones and PCs.

With strong demand and limited supply, RAM prices are climbing. This doesn’t bode well for regular consumers, as manufacturers are already passing the cost burden onto them by increasing device prices. For example, Xiaomi’s latest K90 series (Poco F8) and Xiaomi 17 Pro have seen noticeable price hikes compared to last year’s models.

Another factor contributing to rising chip costs is ongoing inflation, along with tariffs that further swell prices.

Samsung Galaxy Phones Might Cost More in the Future

It’s not just Chinese brands responding to the surge in memory costs. Samsung is reportedly considering price increases for its smartphones, particularly its budget and mid-range Galaxy models.

If this happens, it could be a tough pill for consumers already facing inflation across nearly every product category. Of course, the impact will depend on how steep the price hike is and whether it prompts users to hold onto their current phones for longer.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Meanwhile, the report notes that Samsung has already secured most of the memory modules needed for its high-end Galaxy S series, so those models may not be affected. However, we’ve already seen price increases in recent releases, such as Samsung’s foldable smartphones, so that indicates these devices would be safe from possible hikes.

Unfortunately, the trend of limited DRAM supply is expected to persist for the next few years, until memory makers like Samsung can expand production and close the gap.

What are your thoughts on Galaxy smartphones potentially getting more expensive? Would you be willing to keep your current device longer? We’d love to hear your opinion.