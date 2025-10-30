Samsung has launched its popular Samsung Internet browser on PC, and the company wants you to forget about Chrome. Discover the advantages of this new desktop browser and why it might be worth switching.

Samsung Internet is a highly rated browser not only for Galaxy users but also for other Android users who prefer to avoid Chrome’s intrusive privacy and security practices. Samsung’s browser offers its own perks, including Galaxy AI integration and deeper mobile compatibility. Now, the South Korean tech giant is bringing these advantages to a wider audience with the launch of Samsung Internet for PC.

Samsung has announced the beta release of Samsung Internet for PC, which is essentially the desktop version of its mobile browser. It will be available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices, including Galaxy Book laptops. The beta begins on October 30 for users in the United States and South Korea, with plans to expand to more countries later.

Features of Samsung Internet for PC

Similar to Chrome’s cross-device experience, Samsung is introducing a continuity feature that connects its browser across mobile and desktop. This allows users to sync tabs, bookmarks, and browsing history. For example, you can pick up a tab on your phone right where you left off on your laptop.

Galaxy users with Samsung Pass can also access the password manager and auto-fill features on desktop, making logins seamless across websites and services. Galaxy AI is available for users signed in with a Samsung Account, offering tools that can summarize long text and translate web pages.

Samsung Internet for PC browser will be available for download through the beta program.

Key features from the mobile version of Samsung Internet are also coming to desktop. These include password-protected tabs, a feature not commonly found in other major browsers. Users will also have access to the Privacy Dashboard, a smart anti-tracking tool that detects and blocks third-party trackers from collecting your data without permission.

It is still unclear whether extension support will be added to Samsung Internet for PC. This flexibility has been useful for mobile users who install add-ons like ad blockers and other tools.

Users in the initial rollout countries can sign up for the beta program to test Samsung Internet for PC. There is no confirmed timeline yet for global availability.

Which browser do you use on your mobile device? Are you thinking about trying Samsung Internet on your computer? We’d love to hear your thoughts.