Is your new iPhone 17 Pro making a sound like an old radio? Some users are reporting a mysterious static and hissing noise that happens while charging or scrolling. Find out why this is happening and how to get a free replacement from Apple.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro in September. While the new lineup has proven popular, it has not been smooth sailing for some users. A few months after launch, reports emerged of iPhone 17 devices suddenly experiencing mysterious issues. In particular, the problems are being reported by iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max owners, while the standard model appears unaffected.

Annoying iPhone 17 Pro Problem

Affected owners describe their iPhone 17 Pro (review) producing static, buzzing, or hissing noises while charging, especially when playing sound or adjusting the volume (via MacRumors). The noise has been compared to “old radio” static, with one user sharing a short video as evidence.

There are also reports of hissing or crackling sounds even when the device is not charging. Some users say they hear the noise during regular tasks such as browsing. However, most describe the sound as faint to moderate, and note that it stops when the phone is idle or unplugged from the charger. Notably, changing the charger or adapter doesn’t seem to fix or remove the audio hissing.

iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with iOS 26. Image source: nextpit

At present, the issue seems to affect global models, though many reports come from the U.S. It is speculated to be hardware-related rather than software, possibly linked to charging components, though no specific part has been identified. However, if this is caused by a software bug, we can expect Apple to address this through an iOS 26 update in the near future.

Free Replacement for Some Users

One affected user reported presenting the issue at an Apple Store and receiving a full device replacement.

Aside from this speaker problem, earlier reports mentioned a clicking sound when opening the camera app or using FaceID for authentication. That issue did not seem to bother iPhone 17 users as much as the current problem.

So far, Apple has not issued any confirmation or official statement, nor has the Apple Community forum. It is possible the issue stems from a bad batch limited to certain iPhone 17 Pro models.

Do you own an iPhone 17? Have you experienced these issues on your device? Share your experience in the comments.