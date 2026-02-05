Apple TV is adding more free sports content to its streaming service. You can now link your Apple TV account to get access to another popular US sport. If you previously paid for it separately, you can save $129 per year.

In December, Apple announced that it would become the new broadcast partner for Formula 1 in the US. With just over a month to go until the first race of the 2026 season, you can now link your Apple TV account with F1 TV. After linking the two, you’ll get access to the premium tier, which previously cost $129 per year. Apple TV itself is cheaper, but offers much more than just Formula 1 content.

Link your Apple TV account now to get F1 TV Premium for free

Since Apple took over Formula 1 broadcasts in the US, F1 TV’s standalone premium tier is no longer available. That’s actually good news, because you now get more content for less money. Apple TV costs $99 per year, while F1 TV Premium previously cost $129.

You’ll now have access to all Apple TV content plus F1 TV Premium. The latter is the highest tier available and not only includes 4K streaming of all races, but also a multiview option that lets you watch multiple video feeds at once. You’ll also get live telemetry data from the cars.

How to link your accounts

As 9to5Mac reports, the first step is to make sure you have a valid Apple TV subscription. It doesn’t matter if you have it directly through Apple, a bundle, or through a provider like T-Mobile. If you do not have a subscription yet, you can sign up here. Afterwards, you have to visit the Formula 1 page in a web browser, and look for the „Activate“ button. If you do not have an F1 account, you can create one during this process.

Some users have reported issues if the email address for their Apple TV account differs from the one used for their F1 account. If you run into problems, changing the F1 account email address may help. It’s also important to open the page in a web browser and not let it redirect you to the F1 app.

Once your accounts are connected, you can open the F1 app or website, and you should see the premium subscription listed in your profile. You can access upcoming races directly through the Apple TV app, while archives of previous races remain available on F1 TV.

The first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place in Australia on March 6. Even before that, you’ll get access to pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.