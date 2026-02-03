Security experts are sounding the alarm for Apple and Chrome users following the discovery of a crucial vulnerability. If you haven’t updated your desktop apps yet, your sensitive data could be at risk from active exploits.

Chrome is a widely used browser with billions of users worldwide. This vast user base means that when security flaws emerge, billions are potentially at risk until they apply necessary updates. Last week, Google released its latest stable build, and security groups are now urging users to install the update immediately to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks that could expose sensitive information to malicious actors.

This advisory originated from India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and was published shortly after Google rolled out the latest iteration of Chrome.

The security group has identified a critical bug in previous versions of Chrome for both PC (Windows and Linux) and macOS (via gadgets360). This flaw is associated with remote code execution and has been classified as a high-severity vulnerability.

Google has officially tracked this flaw as CVE-2026-1504, which is described as an improper implementation in the Background Fetch API. This component manages the download of large files, such as videos and folders, in the browser.

Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

Attackers could exploit this flaw during the download process to gain unauthorized access to the browser, enabling them to control the system or steal sensitive personal data.

Google addressed this vulnerability in its latest Chrome release, versions 144.0.7559.109/.110 for Windows/Mac and 144.0.7559.109 for Linux, which began rolling out on January 27. It is now crucial that Chrome users install this latest build as soon as the update becomes available on their devices.

The same security organization is also highlighting several vulnerabilities affecting macOS devices. These security bugs are present in Apple’s Pages and Keynote applications for Mac. Specifically, an out-of-bounds read flaw was discovered in the Pages app, while a component within Keynote has also been compromised.

Malicious actors can reportedly leverage these vulnerabilities to bypass existing security measures. Once bypassed, they may be able to access or view sensitive information stored within these applications.

Fortunately, Apple has issued patches for these bugs through updates for both applications, bringing them to version 15.1. These updates are currently available for users running macOS Sequoia 15.6.

