Planning a spring road trip? Chrysler just issued a massive recall for 450,000 Jeep and Ram vehicles due to dangerous trailer light failures. Find out if your truck is affected before you hit the road.

While 2025 saw one of the highest numbers of automotive recalls, the start of 2026 suggests the trend is not slowing. Chrysler, a subsidiary of Stellantis and one of the largest automakers in the United States, is currently recalling over 450,000 vehicles due to critical trailer module flaws. This vulnerability is particularly concerning as many owners begin preparing for spring camping trips and seasonal getaways.

Danger for Other Motorists

The recall, published on January 4 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), details a defect in trailer modules that may prevent trailer brake lights and turn signals from illuminating. This malfunction significantly reduces visibility for trailing drivers, especially at night, thereby increasing the risk of a collision.

A total of 456,287 units are affected, spanning eight models from the Jeep and Ram lineups. Impacted Jeep models include the 2026 Jeep Cherokee and the 2024–2026 Jeep Wagoneer. Affected Ram vehicles include the 2025–2026 model years of the Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, as well as the Ram 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis models.

The recall impacts the 2026 Jeep Cherokee SUV. Image source: Jeep USA

Additionally, Chrysler is issuing a separate recall for 2,871 Mopar trailer tow modules. This component defect can cause both the trailer lighting and brake lights to fail simultaneously, making the towed unit nearly invisible to other motorists.

Free Replacement for Trailer Modules

According to the official filing, Chrysler has committed to a free remediation process by replacing the defective modules. Owners of vehicles whose modules have not yet been installed may bring their units to Fiat Chrysler dealers, where the components will be repurchased.

Vehicle owners can begin searching for their specific VIN and further details on the NHTSA website starting February 10. Formal notifications will be mailed to affected customers on March 24.

This latest safety action follows a major recall in November of last year, which affected over 110,000 Jeep and Jeep Grand Cherokee models due to potential power loss and fire risks.

Are you planning an outdoor excursion or towing a trailer this spring? Have you performed a safety check on your equipment recently?