The largest vehicle recall in history is still claiming lives. Stellantis USA has issued an urgent “Do Not Drive” warning for thousands of unrepaired vehicles with faulty Takata airbags, urging owners to seek immediate repairs to avoid potential explosions.

The Takata recall of 2013 stands as the largest automobile safety issue in history, affecting 67 million cars in the US alone. Seemingly, the problem has not been fully addressed even today. Major manufacturers are now sounding the alarm, with over 225,000 vehicles still unrepaired, prompting a “Do Not Drive” notice for owners and drivers.

The Biggest and Most Fatal Vehicle Recall

This major crisis stems from faulty Takata airbags equipped with defective inflators. Over time, these inflators can degrade and explode, sending sharp metal fragments into the cabin while failing to protect passengers during an impact. There have been dozens of reported deaths associated with this defect and over 400 recorded instances of exploding airbags in the US alone. Even more concerning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that older vehicles are more prone to this catastrophic airbag failure.

These Vehicles Should Stop Driving Immediately

Now, over a decade later, Stellantis, through FCA US, has renewed the call to service these unrepaired units impacted by the massive recall. It is estimated that 6.6 million vehicles under FCA have already been repaired, but about 225,000 remain with open recalls. The faulty airbags in these units have not been replaced, risking severe injury and endangering the lives of drivers and passengers.

The affected models include the 2007 to 2016 Jeep Wrangler, 2003 to 2010 Dodge RAM, 2004 to 2009 Dodge Durango, 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger, 2005 to 2015 Chrysler 300, 2007 to 2009 Chrysler Aspen, and the 2006 to 2009 Mitsubishi Raider. You can check the full list below:

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen

2005–2015 Chrysler 300

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger

2006–2015 Dodge Charger

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota

2004–2009 Dodge Durango

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum

2003–2010 Dodge Ram

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider

Owners of these vehicles are strongly advised to check the NHTSA website to verify the recall status of their specific vehicle. If a recall is open, owners should immediately take their vehicles to an authorized dealer for free replacement of the inflators. Alternatively, they can contact FCA customer support at 833-585-0144 for further details and assistance regarding the recall process.

Have you driven any of these affected vehicles, or do you know someone who has? Share your thoughts and findings in the comments below.