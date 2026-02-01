This problem should not be underestimated! Ford is recalling almost one million cars due to a serious hazard posed by one of the engine valves in their cars. The defective valve can cause serious issues like an engine fire.

Just a few days ago, BMW announced it had to recall more than 100,000 cars. Problems with the steering are the cause. Ford is now being hit even harder. Almost one million cars worldwide require service at the workshop. Specifically, 857,794 units of the Kuga, Bronco, and Escape models are affected. In Germany, 19,228 Ford Kuga drivers must check whether their vehicles are affected by the new recall.

Recall due to fire hazard

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is already monitoring Ford’s service program and refers to a potential fire hazard in the above-mentioned car models. Specifically, it states that a high-pressure injection valve may rupture, causing fuel to escape. This, in turn, can accumulate on top of the engine and, in the worst case, ignite. There is therefore an increased risk of fire. The risk is compounded by the immediate proximity to the exhaust tract.

The good news is that no incidents involving property damage or personal injury have been reported thus far. In Germany, only the Ford Kuga model with the 1.5-liter Dragon engine is affected. Within the EU, however, the problem runs deeper. At least one Ford Escape model and one Ford Bronco model may have the same issue. All affected vehicles rolled off the Ford production line between November 19, 2018, and May 28, 2024.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority is monitoring the recall under the reference number 15688R. The manufacturer’s recall code: 25S76. Ford has established a hotline for affected drivers to learn how to proceed in the event of a recall: 0221/99992999. The KBA has not yet published any specific measures. Ford states that it is working on a solution for the Bronco that is currently under development. Replacing the faulty valve would be an obvious solution. In addition, the manufacturer is providing a software update that detects cracked injection nozzles and minimizes the risk of fire. Drivers should pay attention to fuel odors inside and outside the vehicle.