This week, six applications are once again available to download free of charge. As the offers are limited in time and the apps will soon return to their original price again, we recommend downloading them quickly.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Business Card Maker: Logo Card ( $5.99 ) – This game is all about putting together works of art that look like colorful glass windows. You slide the given fragments exactly into the shapes provided. It's hard to get bored, as there are a total of 126 different motifs waiting to be solved (4.4 stars, 1,420 ratings) .

DJ Mixer PRO – DJ Music Mixer ( $10.99 ) – This is currently the ideal opportunity for anyone who wants to take on the role of a DJ. With this app, you have an almost fully equipped remix station with you at all times. A selection of tracks and beats is already included, so you can get started right away. You can also compose your own beats and easily record your work. (4.2 stars, 1,450 ratings)

Countdown Widget – Time Until ( $0.89 ) – With this application, users can always keep an eye on important dates and the remaining time. It allows you to create countdown widgets that can be positioned directly on the home screen. Another positive aspect is that the design can be customized, and the operation is very intuitive thanks to a clean interface. (4.0 stars, 295 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Window Puzzles ( $2.99 ) – The aim of this game is to assemble puzzles that are reminiscent of church windows. Players have to push existing elements into the areas that match the shape. There is plenty of fun to be had, as the app offers a whopping 126 unique window puzzles to discover. (5.0 stars, 4 ratings)

Warheads ( $0.99 ) – This game is particularly aimed at fans of classic entertainment. It turns iPhones and iPads into classic retro arcade machines. According to the developer, players can expect opulent visuals with lots of explosions and impressive effects. In terms of content, the task is to fend off falling missiles. Additional fun is provided by power-ups that also fall from the air onto the playing field. (4.7 stars, 10 ratings)

Effects Studio ( $0.99 ) – This app allows you to transform photos into small works of art in no time at all. Various filters and effects ensure that colors and moods can be changed as desired. The image can be given a completely new look in just a few simple steps. However, the app is mainly of interest to users who have an affinity for art. (4.7 stars, 39 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.