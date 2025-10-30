Google is opening up its Play Store to both developers and users. This means we’ll start seeing more payment options, easier access to apps, and cheaper subscriptions. Find out why Google is changing its policies.

Starting today, Android users in the U.S. are gaining access to better deals, while developers will soon be able to offer more payment options in the Play Store. These changes come as Google begins rolling out major updates to the Play Store in compliance with a court injunction related to its legal battle with Epic Games.

Back in July, Google lost its appeal of a 2023 ruling that sided with Epic, finding that the tech giant had abused its market position and engaged in monopolistic and anticompetitive practices. One key issue was Google’s restriction preventing developers from offering payment options outside of Google Play Billing, which ensured that all commissions flowed directly to Google.

It took nearly two years for the appeal decision to be finalized, and the outcome clearly does not favor Google.

Android Users Can Buy Apps Outside the Play Store

According to Google’s support page, the company has begun implementing major changes to the Play Store to comply with the injunction. One of the most notable updates is that developers are no longer prohibited from promoting cheaper app pricing and subscriptions outside the Play Store. This means users may now find apps and games at lower prices than those listed within the Play Store.

In line with this change, developers can now provide external links to storefronts or websites where users can download apps and games directly, bypassing the Play Store entirely.

When it comes to payments, Google is removing the requirement for developers to use Google Play Billing for distributed apps. This opens the door for alternative in-app payment systems, allowing developers to offer options like PayPal, direct credit or debit card payments, or their own custom solutions.

Google will not prohibit a developer from communicating with users about the availability or pricing of an app outside the Google Play Store, and will not prohibit a developer from providing a link to download the app outside the Google Play Store or link to transactions.

Google will not require the use of Google Play Billing in apps distributed on the Google Play Store, or prohibit the use of in-app payment methods other than Google Play Billing. Google will not prohibit a developer from communicating with users about the availability of a payment method other than Google Play Billing. Google will not require a developer to set a price based on whether Google Play Billing is used.

Additionally, developers can promote their own payment methods without needing to align app pricing with Google Play Billing, even if they choose to continue using it.

These updates address long-standing complaints from developers and publishers, and the benefits extend beyond Epic Games.

Where the New Google Play Store Policy Applies

The injunction covers a three-year period, meaning these changes will remain in effect until November 1, 2027. Google has stated that it will provide detailed guidelines on business models and program requirements, so further policy updates are likely. Whether those future changes will favor developers and users or reinforce Google’s position remains to be seen.

For now, these sweeping Play Store modifications apply only in the United States and do not affect other markets. In the European Union, Google is already under scrutiny, with preliminary findings suggesting the company may not be meeting its obligations regarding app distribution and payment systems under the Digital Markets Act.

Are you excited about having more ways to access apps and payment options on Android? We’d love to hear your thoughts.