The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

What can I spend? Premium ( $3.39 ) – This app is both useful and risky. On the one hand, it makes it much easier to manage your personal finances, supported by clear charts, tables, and similar functions. On the other hand, the downside is that sensitive personal information is passed on to a third-party provider. (3.8 stars, 2,210 ratings)

Space Stars: RPG Survival Pro ( $0.89 ) – When developers look back at previous gaming eras, it is often a promising sign. This is also the case here. The role-playing game is based on old space titles and invites you to explore numerous planets and collect resources. Players can also customize their characters according to their own ideas. However, there is one small drawback: the game has in-app purchases. (3.4 stars, 331 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Effects Studio ( $0.99 ) – This app allows you to transform photos into small works of art in no time at all. Various filters and effects ensure that colors and moods can be changed as desired. The image can be given a completely new look in just a few simple steps. However, the app is mainly of interest to users who have an affinity for art. (4.7 stars, 39 ratings)

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) – At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the game's dynamics and requires the player to adapt their strategy and explore new approaches. (4.3 stars, 8 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, it is often the case that developers do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay the necessary attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.