What a day: St. Nicholas brings presents and we also have something for you. Here you’ll find apps that usually cost money but are currently available for free. So grab them quickly – whether on Android or iOS.

It’s not so easy to make a sensible choice from the millions of apps in the Apple and Google stores. We have put together a few apps for you where you can at least be sure that you are not wasting money. We have made sure that they are not too poorly rated and, more importantly, that they are paid premium apps that are only available for free for a short time.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Clear Wave – Water Eject Pro ( $2.29 ) – Does it really work to get water out of your speakers with sound waves and vibrations? As the app is currently free, you can try it out without obligation. (4.5 stars, 703 ratings)

Sound Meter & Detector PRO ( $3.29 ) – Well? Do you happen to be at a concert or behind an airplane turbine and have no idea whether it's really too loud? This app brings certainty, I promise! (4.3 stars, 1,850 ratings)

Evertale ( $0.50 ) – The game is a bit outdated. But if you fancy fighting your way through dungeons and defeating monsters in a nice RPG, you should press the download button. (4.6 stars, 554,000 ratings)

Shadow Hunter: Offline Premium ( $3.29 ) – Are you in the mood for a hack-and-slay game with RPG elements and epic boss battles? Then you've come to the right place! (4.7 stars, 59,700 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Effects Studio ( $0.99 ) – If you’re looking for an app to edit your pictures, you’ll find plenty of filters, effects and other editing options here. (4.7 stars, 786 ratings)

Mindkeeper: The Lurking Fear ( $1.99 ) – Graphically appealing game with crisp puzzles and Lovecraft vibes. (4.3 stars, 178 ratings)

Palingenesis ( $1.99 ) – Something else for puzzle fans. However, you should also pay attention to the sound in this puzzle adventure game! (4.9 stars, 10 ratings)

Resting Heart Rate Tracker ( $1.99 ) – Together with an Apple Watch, you can keep a constant eye on your heart. (4.7 stars, 26 ratings)

Free apps with pitfalls: You should watch out for these

All of the apps listed here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, the developers don’t usually tell us how long these promotions last. So if you like an app, you should download it quickly before the price goes up again.

Nevertheless, it’s always worth taking a quick look at the app page in the store before downloading. Because even supposedly free offers occasionally have catches that are easily overlooked.

In-app purchases and advertising

Many free apps are financed by advertising or optional in-app purchases. This is not unusual – even some formerly paid apps now rely on this model. However, you should take a close look at games aimed at children in particular to avoid unwanted purchases or excessive advertising.

App permissions

Another point that is often overlooked: permissions. Many apps collect user data or pass it on to third parties. If you pay attention to data protection, you should only allow the access that is really necessary. An alarm clock does not need camera access, and a flashlight app has nothing to do with your location. A quick check before installation can save you a lot of trouble.

That’s all for this week. If there was nothing for you: Don’t worry, we’ll be back twice next week with new apps and mobile games.