Many users have favored Android OS for its openness and flexibility, especially its support for sideloading apps. This freedom helped define the operating system for years. However, in a major shift, Google is revamping this feature to enhance device security.

Back in Android 13, Google introduced developer verification and extensive app testing before apps could be published on the Play Store. This move helped Google combat malicious and dangerous apps from unauthenticated developers.

Unverified apps can no longer be sideloaded

As announced today, Google is expanding its strict developer verification process to include apps being sideloaded on Android devices. This means users will no longer be able to install third-party apps unless the developer has passed Google's authentication system. Google compares this process to an ID check at airports.

The internet search giant will launch a new Android Developer Console where onboarding and verification will take place. Through this platform, developers or distributors must verify their identity, app package name, signing keys, and DUNS number for organizations, among other requirements. Students and hobbyists will be offered a simplified version of the platform with a streamlined process.

Google plans to begin early access in October 2025 for select developers. By March 2026, the verification system will open to all developers. Full enforcement is scheduled for September 2026 in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. Meanwhile, the verification will be applied to all countries by 2027.

Google adds that this change will affect Google-certified devices including smartphones and tablets running Google Mobile Services (GMS), which require formal certification. Examples include Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Nothing, and Google's own Pixel.

Why Google is changing how you sideload apps

This new policy aims to protect users from scams, fake apps, and other threats. According to Google, apps from unverified sources pose a significant risk. Sideloaded apps are reportedly 50 times more likely to contain malware compared to those distributed through the Play Store.

Despite the added verification, Google says developers will retain the same distribution capabilities as before, provided they complete the authentication process. The key difference is that apps distributed outside the Play Store will now require checked developers.

This change follows earlier Play Store requirements and signals that Google is prioritizing security over versatility in the Android ecosystem. Additionally, sideloading settings on Android devices have been changed, with the feature now disabled by default.

What do you think about this shift? Is Google making the right call by tightening developer requirements? We’d love to hear your thoughts.