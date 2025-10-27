If you have been relying on using your iPhone or Android smartphone via CarPlay or Android Auto in your General Motors (GM) vehicle, you should now take a closer look. There is a fundamental change coming soon!

GM has officially announced that both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will no longer be available in all of the Group’s new models. This affects not only electric cars, but also all combustion engines (ICE). GM is thus consistently relying on its own infotainment system and a central software platform.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay: Farewell at GM

The decision comes directly from GM CEO Mary Barra, who confirmed in an interview with The Verge a “complete phase-out” of the so-called phone projection systems. This means that your smartphone will no longer be able to mirror content, apps, or navigation on your vehicle’s center display as usual. Instead, GM is planning a centralized computing platform that will combine entertainment, navigation, and autonomous driving functions – the goal is a uniform software experience across all vehicle models, by 2028 at the latest.

GM officially justifies the move with safety and stability concerns, among other things. According to the responsible infotainment manager, connection weaknesses and failures with CarPlay and Android Auto could distract drivers. However, according to Barra, the large number of vehicle models makes it difficult to update the company’s own entertainment platform quickly: “We can’t simply update all 40+ models at the same time. Our platform is rolled out consistently with every new vehicle and sales launch.”

The consequences for you as a user are clear: if you value CarPlay or Android Auto, you will either have to opt for older models or look for alternatives. For GM, on the other hand, it is about long-term control over the software and user experience in its vehicles. The Group had already started to deliver electric cars without CarPlay in 2023, and now the rest of the portfolio is following suit. The aim could also be to market its own additional services via its own entertainment platform.

Dealers are not allowed to offer retrofit kits

Particularly interesting: GM even went so far as to threaten dealers who sold external retrofit kits for CarPlay and Android Auto. This shows how serious the company is about the complete changeover. Brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC will therefore rely entirely on their own software in the coming years. For you, this means a radical rethink if you have previously relied heavily on smartphone integration.