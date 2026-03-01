Advancements in automotive technology have enabled many breakthrough features and improved convenience. However, this shift brings digital risks. One major issue is the transition to digital components, which require complex software to function, making vehicles more prone to bugs.

In recent years, several major automakers have recalled millions of vehicles due to software glitches. Ford is the latest manufacturer to be affected, recalling over 4.3 million SUVs and pickup trucks due to a software flaw that puts drivers and pedestrians at risk.

Drivers Could Lose Control

According to the report published by the NHTSA, the issue stems from the Integrated Trailer Module (ITM), the component responsible for communication between the vehicle and an attached trailer. The documentation describes a potential malfunction that could cause trailer brakes and taillights to fail. In some high-end models, this glitch could result in a total failure of the trailer brakes.

The loss of signal lights endangers other motorists, while failed brakes could cause a driver to lose control of the trailer, leading to serious crashes and injuries.

The recall covers the 2021 to 2026 model years of the F-150, as well as the 2022 to 2026 F-250 Super Duty, Expedition, Maverick, and the 2024 to 2026 Ranger and 2026 E-Transit. The 2022 to 2026 Lincoln Navigator is also included on the list.

Owners are advised that if the module fails, a “trailer brake module fault” alert will appear on the instrument panel, potentially accompanied by an additional blind spot warning.

Ford has committed to fixing the ITM software bug through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Alternatively, owners can bring their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the update finished and performed in person. The automaker has confirmed that the update will be provided free of charge.

Official notifications are expected to be sent to owners beginning March 23. In the meantime, drivers can find more details on the NHTSA website starting March 17 by searching with their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

This is not Ford’s first software-related recall. Near the end of 2025, over 400,000 Broncos were impacted by a glitchy instrument display panel. The error resulted in reduced visibility for important alerts and vehicle status updates.

With the recent wave of massive safety recalls, have you been impacted? We would like to hear about your experience in the comments below.