Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Paradise Killer

Today, the Epic Games Store has a particularly crazy game in store for you. Paradise Killer is a game about rogue human civilizations, dead alien gods, and murder. Oh, and there are psychic powers at play as well. If that sounds convoluted to you, you’re not entirely wrong. This game embodies pure chaos in the best way. Instead of trying to explain it to you right now, you should go and check it out for yourself.

After all, you can get this game for free on the Epic Games Store today. It usually costs around $18, but if you download it now, you get a game with very positive reviews and a crazy story entirely for free.

Download Paradise Killer from the Epic Games Store.

Paradise Island is truly a world outside reality. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd: Paradise Killer – $18