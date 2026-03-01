Motorola is finally fixing its slow software update reputation. The company just opened the Android 17 beta program for its phones, months earlier than expected. Is Motorola the new king of fast updates?

Motorola has a complicated reputation when it comes to timely Android updates. While they offer a near-vanilla Android experience comparable to Pixel phones, they are often late to adopt new software and release it to their devices. However, this has changed with Android 17, as the company has revealed its plans to begin testing the next major update.

It has been announced across various company forums that registration is now open for the Android 17 beta program for select models and regions. This is a surprisingly proactive move for the brand, considering its Android 16 adoption stretched well into 2025, with some devices only receiving stable firmware in early 2026.

First Motorola Phones to Get Android 17

While the program registration does not reveal the actual release date for Android 17 Beta on Motorola devices, Motorola’s schedule appears to align closely with the Pixel timeline. This suggests we might see the beta released in the coming days or weeks, given that Android 17 Beta 1 is already rolling out on Pixel devices.

Currently, Motorola is limiting the beta program to select models: the Moto Edge 2025 in the U.S. (known as the Edge 50 in other regions) and the Moto G57, which is available to users in the Eurozone, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company is also limiting the number of participants, so not everyone who registers will be selected to test Android 17 early.

The initial device list is small, but the real takeaway is Motorola’s accelerated adoption pace. This shift could see Motorola beat major brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi to the punch.

Of course, we must wait for the update’s actual availability to confirm this. Following the beta program, Motorola could join other brands in releasing a final build as early as June of this year.

What Motorola Users Should Expect from Android 17

Google has yet to finalize the pillar features for non-Pixel devices, which is expected to happen ahead of I/O 2026. However, the search giant is already teasing exciting upgrades for the software update.

Based on current reports, Android 17 will continue to introduce UI tweaks for the home and lock screens, along with battery and performance optimizations. We should also expect a slew of new AI features to debut, potentially expanding features previously exclusive to Pixel devices to the broader Android ecosystem.

Are you planning to test the Android 17 beta once it launches on your device? Share your plans with us in the comments.