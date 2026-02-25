Nothing has shocked fans by revealing the Phone (4a) a week early. The official renders confirm a radical departure from its signature look, swapping the iconic circular Glyph interface. Here is your first look at the new era.

While Nothing has promised to launch the Phone (4a) on March 5, the startup is keeping the spotlight on its mid-range device through a series of teasers. In a surprising and bold move, the company revealed the device’s design ahead of next week’s event, confirming a radical departure from its iconic glyph aesthetic.

Controllable Glyph Bar

The shared render of the Phone (4a) shows the rear of the device, highlighting significant changes to the glyph elements. Instead of the curving, circular LED strips found on previous models, the Phone (4a) uses several square LEDs arranged in a vertical bar, which is aptly named the Glyph Bar.

Nothing indicates that a total of 9 mini LEDs are present on the back of the Phone (4a), and that all are fully controllable by the user. In addition, these LEDs are reportedly brighter than those installed on the Phone (3a).

Nothing’s mid-range Phone (4a) is revealed ahead of the official launch on March 5. Image source: Nothing on Facebook

While the new Glyph Bar adds a fresh level of flashiness and customization, it remains more limited compared to the Dot Matrix display found in the Nothing Phone (3). This is understandable, however, as the Phone (4a) series is positioned as a mid-range offering. This design choice appears to be one of Nothing’s methods for keeping production costs down and the retail price competitive.

While the signature transparent look with semi-exposed screw heads remains, the overall back panel has been updated. The elliptical camera module is positioned closer to the top and features an oval outline that matches it. There are also fewer visible wire lines, giving the hardware a cleaner appearance. The device will be available in black, white, pink, and blue colorways.

The Phone (4a) is expected to be joined by a Phone (4a) Pro, though it remains unclear if there will be significant differences in design between the two models.

Nothing Phone (4a) Specifications and Price

Beyond the design, few official details about the specifications have been released. However, reports mention a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor. Internally, the phone is reportedly equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. It also packs a large 5,400 mAh battery.

There is no official word on the cost of the Phone (4a) yet, but it will potentially carry over the mid-range pricing of its predecessor. You can likely expect a price point between $350 and $400 for the base model. This would allow it to undercut major mid-range alternatives, including the new Google Pixel 10a and upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57.

What are your thoughts on the design of the Phone (4a)? Do you like the new look? Share your answers in the comments below.