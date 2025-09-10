Scandalously Underrated Anime - 4 Secret Insider Tips

A problem that everyone knows: although there is so much choice, you can't find anything you want to watch. But there's no need to panic. If you've already watched all the big anime series, we have four criminally underrated insider tips for you.

There is hardly an anime fan who is not familiar with popular series such as "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood", "Naruto", "One Piece", or "Hunter x Hunter". The problem is that you've either already watched all of these titles. Or there are good reasons why you haven't. For example, because the genre doesn't appeal to you.

So you scroll through the relevant streaming services in search of that one good series that you haven't seen yet. But lucky hits are rare. That's why we've picked out four underrated and lesser-known series. These may not be masterpieces that climb the anime Olympus. But fun is guaranteed with these four series. Although "fun" may not be the right word when it comes to one of the four works.

1. Space Brothers

This title is the feel-good anime par excellence. However, this does not mean that everything here is always "peace, joy, pancakes". Nevertheless, the series leaves you with a good feeling at the end of almost every episode - and makes you want more at the same time. At the center of the plot are two brothers who are pursuing the same dream: They want to become astronauts. But while the younger brother has almost achieved his goal in the first episode, the older one is as far away from it as any of us. Fortunately, he gets a little push in the right direction - and his adventure begins.

The special thing about Space Brothers is that the series takes its time with each character. There is hardly anyone who doesn't have their own backstory and pursue individual dreams. Of course, not everyone achieves their goals, and the anime is not without personal tragedies. But that's life. The important thing is never to give up.

The anime Space Brothers was broadcast between 2012 and 2014. Unfortunately, the series is not always available on Crunchyroll and Co. However, 99 episodes have already been released. And even though the plot is not complete, the anime has a satisfying conclusion of sorts. Age rating: from 14 years.

2. Jormungand

Jormungand is not exactly a typical anime either. As viewers, we follow the child soldier Jonah, who joins the illegal arms dealer "Koko Hekmatyar" in order to give his younger comrades a better life. As part of her team, which is mostly made up of a motley crew of veterans, the emotionless and mentally damaged boy travels the world from then on and supports her in her bloody undertakings. At the same time, however, he finds himself in the midst of a close-knit community and gradually learns to trust and open up. But this is only one aspect of the plot. Because the apparently unscrupulous Koko is not just after money, she is pursuing her very own, monumental goals.

Jormungand was shown on television in 2012 and consists of two seasons with twelve episodes each. The anime is rated 16+ and is currently available to buy on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans

The Gundam franchise is certainly not for everyone. But sometimes the plot and characters are so good that you can overlook the mecha theme. This is the case with "Code Geass", for example, and it is similar to Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans. The anime stands on its own. Watching other Gundam titles is not necessary to understand the plot.

Speaking of the plot: it takes place in the distant future and seems banal at first. As in countless other works, the Mars colonies are striving for independence from Earth. The movement is led by the young noblewoman Kudelia Aina Bernstein. Accompanied by an army of mercenaries, she is to fly to Earth to negotiate the fate of the colonies. But she doesn't even manage to leave Mars unscathed. Instead, the mercenary base is attacked by a superior enemy force - and most of the soldiers flee. All that remains are neglected child soldiers who, under the leadership of the born tactician Orga Itsuka, manage to fend off the attack. The newly formed mercenary force then embarks on a journey to change the fate of everyone on Mars for the better. A journey that is almost bloodier than the tragedies of William Shakespeare.

The anime Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans consists of 50 episodes (two seasons) and flickered across TV screens between 2015 and 2017. It is included in Crunchyroll's streaming subscription and is rated 14+.

4. Gate

Imagine a gate to another world suddenly opens in Japan. A medieval army emerges from it, consisting not only of knights, but also of mythical creatures such as mounted dragons and giant orcs. Just a few centuries ago, mankind would have been defenseless against such a force. But today the situation is very different. Tanks, combat helicopters, grenades, assault rifles ... The attack is quickly repelled. The government then authorizes an army mission on the other side of the "gate" to explore the country there and establish contacts.

As viewers, we primarily follow 33-year-old Lieutenant Yōji Itami, who doesn't really want to go on the mission. Nevertheless, he and his small unit quickly come into contact with the locals. They learn that not only does magic exist on this side, but also other races such as elves and hybrid beings. At the same time, the local rulers are plotting intrigues - and some governments on Earth are also interested in the mineral resources of the new world.

Gate consists of 24 episodes, which were broadcast between 2015 and 2016. The anime impresses with an exciting "what if" scenario, but at times comes across as propaganda for the Japanese army. Anyone who can separate reality from fiction will enjoy this series, which is available free of charge as part of the Prime Video subscription. Age rating: from 16 years.