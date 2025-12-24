Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

The Callisto Protocol

Today’s game is not for everyone. That’s not because it’s a bad game, but because it’s only intended for a mature audience. This 18+ game is called The Callisto Protocol, and today, you can download it for free from the Epic Games Store.

In this game, you fight to escape the horrors of Callisto. You take on the role of Jacob Lee, an unlucky prisoner in Black Iron Prison, one of the worst places to exist. To escape, you have to battle your way out of this horrible place while unearthing secrets buried deep beneath the surface of Callisto.

Though the game has received mixed reviews on Steam, it’s still worth checking out, especially for free. Many players are somewhat unimpressed by the story, though they do admit that while the game may not be worth paying full price, it is worth checking out on sale, or in this case, for free.

Download The Callisto Protocol from the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd : Paradise Killer – $18

: Paradise Killer – December 23rd : Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40

: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – December 24th: The Callisto Protocol – $60