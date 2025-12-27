Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Casette Beasts

Do you like Pokémon but were sorely disappointed by the last couple of games? If so, you may want to give Casette Beasts a try. This game will remind you of the early years of Pokémon games, and may even bring back that childhood nostalgia. In Casette Beasts, you collect awesome monsters that you will use during turn-based battles.

The game is an open-world RPG with adorable pixel graphics. Explore New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by these strange creatures, and discover their secret powers.

According to some reviewers, Casette Beasts is one of the best monster-collecting games out there right now. And the overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam speak for themselves. So if you want to give this incredible game a try and relive the nostalgia of those early Pokémon games, now’s the time to download this game for free.

Download Casette Beasts from the Epic Games Store.

This game may be even better than Pokémon. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd : Paradise Killer – $18

: Paradise Killer – December 23rd : Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40

: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – December 24th : The Callisto Protocol – $60

: The Callisto Protocol – December 25th : Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $40

: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – December 26th : We Were Here Together – $12

: We Were Here Together – December 27th: Casette Beasts – $18