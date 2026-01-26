After Apple presented the first model of the popular iPhone accessory in 2021 after many rumors, the second generation of the AirTag is now following almost five years later. The long wait is now over.

The first generation of the AirTag was already a popular accessory for travelers. But not just frequent flyers are a target group for the small round iPhone accessory. Whether the airline has lost your suitcases or you are looking for your keys, the white chip can help you find them. And even if the TV remote has slipped between the pillows again, the integrated speaker makes it easy to locate. The second generation now comes with a number of useful new features on the inside. Not much has changed on the outside.

Apple AirTag: Greater range thanks to new technology

The second-generation AirTag continues to use Apple’s “Where is?” network to help you find lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and much more. The iPhone manufacturer emphasizes once again that it was “developed exclusively for locating objects”. So, Cupertino is still reluctant to allow third-party pet accessories.

The new AirTag uses the second generation of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which is also built into the iPhone 17 and Air, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Series 11. This should ensure you can find your luggage or backpacks from farther away. UWB is used for “precise search”. Apple speaks of a range that is now 50 percent greater than before. Apple has also improved the regular range thanks to a new Bluetooth chip.

Apple’s “Exact Search” is available in AirTag 2 on iPhone and Apple Watch Image source: Apple

“Exact Search” can now also be used for the first time on an Apple Watch Series 9 or newer, or an Ultra 2 or newer. With this search, the exact distance and direction to the AirTag are displayed on your iPhone or Watch.

A more powerful speaker

The iPhone manufacturer also writes that the internal design has been revised. This ensures that the new AirTag is 50 percent louder than the previous generation. You can hear the AirTag “from up to twice as far away as before”. At the same time, a new signal tone has been added to the “precise search” function to make it even easier to find.

Apple requires iOS 26.2.1 or watchOS 26.2.1 to use the new AirTag and “Precise Search”. These new software updates should therefore be released for iPhone and Apple Watch in the coming hours.

The new AirTag is now available to order. The individual package costs $29, while Apple charges $99 for a four-pack. The white plastic chip can also be personalized with an engraving.