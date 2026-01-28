With the introduction of the new AirTag, updates for the iPhone were due. But Apple surprised us with even more: smartphones and tablets, some of which are well over 10 years old, are also receiving fresh software.

In general, Apple is known for providing older hardware with new updates even many years after their initial release. The official promise is five years, but it is often a little longer. This ensures that the smartphones or tablets can be used for longer without ending up on the scrap heap or at the recycler. However, the iOS 12 update, now introduced, goes much further back than usual.

The iPhone 5s and the iPad Air – the first generation, mind you – were introduced in 2013. Apple is now breathing new life into these devices with iOS 12.5.8. Previously, the last update for these devices was at the end of January 2023.

However, the software updates now presented cover more than just this smartphone and tablet. At the same time, the company also released new versions for iOS 15, 16, and 18, covering virtually all iPhone and iPad models introduced since the 5s and Air. Even the iPod touch in the 6th and 7th generations is getting new software.

In this case, the reason for these updates is not security-related. Instead, it is about a certificate that will expire in January 2027. To prevent this expiry, Apple is now giving you around one year to update the software on these old devices. A valid certificate is required to use functions such as iMessage, FaceTime, and hardware activation in the future.

The updates do not contain any new features. Nevertheless, they ensure that the hardware does not become completely useless.

In addition to maintaining old devices, Apple has also released new updates for newer models. To use the AirTags 2 introduced a few hours ago, you need to install version 26.2.1 of iOS, iPadOS, or watchOS on current iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch models. All updates can be found as usual in the settings.