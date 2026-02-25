If you think the PlayStation 6 and its handheld counterpart are the only devices set to be unveiled, think again. Sony may have another surprise in store. A new gaming console that could revive a long-dormant product line after more than a decade.

The next PlayStation is not expected to arrive for a couple of years, yet anticipation for the launch of Sony’s next flagship console is already high. Beyond the device itself, reports suggest that Sony may also reveal a new handheld console. However, there is another potential surprise in the hardware lineup that could launch alongside the PS6: the revival of the long-dormant console TV series.

A TV Console to Pair With the PS6?

The PS Vita TV, also known as the PS TV, was one of Sony’s shortest-lived products. It was launched in 2013 but was discontinued just over a year later. Many analysts believe that limited game compatibility and a lack of compelling features were the primary reasons it failed to gain traction.

Now, over a decade later, fresh reports indicate that Sony has not given up on the form factor. The company may revive the product line to sit alongside the upcoming PlayStation 6 and the rumored PS6 handheld.

The Sony PS TV (PS Vita TV in Japan) was launched in November 2023. Image source: Sony

According to gamer and analyst Zuby Tech, Sony could launch a new PlayStation TV in conjunction with the PS handheld and PS6, which are currently in development. While the report did not specify further details or cite specific sources, it has sparked wide speculation regarding the device’s capabilities.

A Rival to the Nintendo Switch 2 Dock?

Given the current gaming landscape, a TV streamer-style console from Sony is a distinct possibility. Such a device would technically fulfill Sony’s long-term plan for seamless integration between standalone consoles and full cloud gaming support. For instance, it could enable enhanced graphics when the handheld console is docked to the PS6 TV, similar to the functionality of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Furthermore, with Microsoft heavily pushing the expansion of cloud gaming, Sony has a clear incentive to revive the platform. A dedicated TV console would allow gamers to stream their library even when they are away from their primary console.

Additionally, the rise of set-top boxes and streaming devices gives the PS6 TV an opportunity to tap into the broader entertainment segment. This would give Sony a competitive edge over consoles that are strictly limited to gaming.

Do you hope to see a Sony PlayStation 6 TV in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.