Twice every week, we at nextpit bring you a selection of apps for Android and iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. Add some variety to your phone’s app selection with these discounts on games and applications, but don’t waste time!

This list differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selection, where we provide in-depth reviews and analyses. Here, we simply picked these apps because they are currently available at no charge! However, since these are limited-time deals, we can’t promise that they will last long on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s advisable to download them sooner rather than later. Just be mindful of ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription traps that may be present.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it – even if you don’t need it straight away. This will mark it as “purchased” and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Rotation Control ( $0.69 ): Control the display rotation with a widget, notification option, or a floating shortcut.

): Control the display rotation with a widget, notification option, or a floating shortcut. Edge Side Bar ( $0.69 ): Add shortcuts to the side of the screen.

): Add shortcuts to the side of the screen. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $2.59 ): Fine-tune your audio settings and save your presets to your liking!

Free Android Games

Cooking Quest VIP ( $1.09 ): Manage your own food truck stand! But first, collect ingredients, hire chefs, and improve your equipment!

): Manage your own food truck stand! But first, collect ingredients, hire chefs, and improve your equipment! Water Sort ( $3.29 ): Mix and match the vials to have a single color tube. It sounds easy, but the challenge ramps up quickly.

): Mix and match the vials to have a single color tube. It sounds easy, but the challenge ramps up quickly. Maths Puzzle ( $0.19 ): Test your math skills with increasingly difficult puzzles, including a clever dual player mode on a single screen.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

UnTrap for YouTube ( $3.99 ): Reorder and reorganize YouTube’s interface to your preferences.

): Reorder and reorganize YouTube’s interface to your preferences. Steganography ( $0.99 ): Hide messages or any text or image inside photos.

): Hide messages or any text or image inside photos. Chord ( $9.99 ): Create and playback music straight from your mac or iPhone.

Free iPhone games

Rain Drop Catcher ( $0.99 ): A simple, minimalistic puzzle in which your goal is simple: water your plants.

): A simple, minimalistic puzzle in which your goal is simple: water your plants. Gravit ( $1.99 ): Place the blocks in the correct spot without moving them! Instead, move the world around to achieve your goal.

): Place the blocks in the correct spot without moving them! Instead, move the world around to achieve your goal. Full court Rivals ( $0.99 ): Pixel art basketball with college teams. Create your league, and hoop your way to the (low-res) championship.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Have a nice week and see you all in a few days with another free apps selection!