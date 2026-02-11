Ever wish you could ditch your car keys for good? Rivian is making that a reality for more EV drivers by bringing a full-featured Apple Watch app to its entire lineup—even for those with older R1 models.

Rivian has recently expanded its digital ecosystem by introducing native car key support for the Apple Watch, offering numerous advantages to its user base. While this feature was initially limited to the brand’s second generation R1T and R1S (2025) vehicles, leaving early adopters reliant on the iPhone app, that is about to change.

Now, it has been discovered that the automaker is developing a full fledged Apple Watch companion app to bring the same level of utility to its entire lineup.

Total EV Control From Your Wrist

The latest update to the Rivian iPhone app contains code hints suggesting a dedicated Apple Watch version is on the horizon. First reported by Riviantrckr, the changelog for the upcoming software release confirms that most of the capabilities found on the smartphone app will soon transition to the wrist.

EV drivers will be able to lock or unlock doors, vent windows, trigger the alarm, and even initiate “Start to Drive” mode directly from their smartwatch. The integration goes deeper than simple toggles; users can adjust cabin temperature by rotating the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown and customize “Quick Controls” on the app’s main interface for instantaneous access to their most used functions.

UWB vs. App Connectivity: What You Need to Know

While the new app benefits everyone, there is a technical distinction between vehicle generations. The updated R1T pickup and R1S SUV utilize Ultra Wideband (UWB) and NFC for a “passive” entry experience. This means owners of newer models don’t even need to open the app; the vehicle detects the watch or phone nearby and unlocks automatically.

Owners of first generation Rivian vehicles will still enjoy the remote features, but will likely need to interact with the watch app to trigger commands. For those looking to leave their phone at home entirely, an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity is recommended to maintain a constant link to the vehicle’s cloud systems.

Rivian’s move follows in the footsteps of Tesla, which launched its own official Apple Watch app over a year ago. Other major manufacturers, including Toyota, are also aggressively adopting Apple’s Car Key standard. The new Rivian companion app is expected to arrive on the App Store in the coming weeks.

Is a digital key one of the “must-have” features you look for in a modern vehicle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.