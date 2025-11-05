Philips Hue lamps and accessories are extremely popular and an integral part of many users’ smart homes. However, the popular lights come with a hefty price tag. The new Hue Essential range is set to change that.

Philips’ Hue is breaking new ground by launching its most affordable light bulbs to date with the Hue Essential range. They have a broad color spectrum and should be inferior to the more expensive Hue models in only a few respects. We took a look at the new E27 lamps in person and share whether the budget model is worth buying and what compromises you should expect.

Technical Specifications and Price of the Hue Essential

On paper, the E27 lamp in the Hue Essential range looks solid. According to the manufacturer, it delivers a brightness of 806 lumens and covers white tones from 2,200 to 6,500 Kelvin. Competitors like Signify have made a clear statement in the same vein as Govee and others, who are trying to outdo Hue with cheaper models. The low-cost light bulbs have the same functions as the more expensive models. Popular functions such as scenes, automations — everything is possible as usual.

Hue Essential

Color Display of the Hue Essential Reviewed

The most significant disadvantage of inexpensive light sources is usually the color display. However, this fear is unfounded with the Hue Essential. In reality, you get bright colors. I didn’t notice any real difference in terms of red, green, or blue. The only drawback is the minimum brightness. According to the manufacturer, the lower dimming limit is approximately two percent of the maximum brightness.

I particularly liked the light with a lampshade. Whether as a dinner lamp or as a soft light source for a movie night, the Hue Essential lamp creates the right atmosphere. The 806 lumens output is perfectly adequate for such situations. For certain atmospheric scenes from the Hue app, using the expensive Philips Hue lamps (market overview) is still the better choice.

Another advantage of the inexpensive light bulbs is that they support the Matter standard. There is a code directly on the light bulb. This allows you to integrate the lamps into your existing smart home.

Conclusion: Is the Hue Essential E27 Worth Buying?

The Hue Essential E27 is an absolute value-for-money recommendation. If you want an extensive color spectrum and white light, you get plenty of bang for your buck. Those seeking ultra-precise brightness control or maximum performance will need to pay more and opt for the higher-end range.

We did not find the limitations, such as the higher minimum brightness or the 806 lumens, to be a disadvantage in everyday use. As mentioned earlier, if you don’t want to live without particularly bright and atmospheric scenes, you should aim for the premium series. Nevertheless, the new Hue Essential range impressed with an incredible price-to-performance ratio.