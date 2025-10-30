December is approaching fast and the holiday season is soon upon us. Like many of us, you probably haven’t had the time to think about a suitable Christmas present, and you might think that a mere Steam code is not gonna be personal enough to show true appreciation.

Luckily, here at nextpit, we’ve kept an eye on the gaming market and we’ve got a few recommendations for you. Whether we’re talking about recent releases or upcoming bangers, in various genres, we have a few ideas that will certainly provide you with both quantity and quality.

Once Upon A Katamari

Let’s rock ‘n roll! In this recently released game, your goal is to have a big cluster (katamari) roll around to roll up and collect parts of the universe that were scattered after the King played with a scroll that destroyed everything. Roll through the ages (Jurassic, Ice Age, ancient Japan, etc.) and try to restore the universe to its former state. Once Upon A Katamari is the newest entry in a very old game series, and it’s already shaping up (pun intended) to be one of the best ones.

Once Upon a Katamari is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The latest entry to date in the Metroid franchise will mark the continuation to a sub-series that was thought to have ended with the Wii game Metroid Prime 3: Corruption back in 2007. We will incarnate one more time the famous bounty hunter Samus Aran in her adventures across the alien planet Viewros after one of her old nemesis, Sylux (from Metroid Prime Hunters) warped her to that spot. But what will she find on that planet, and can she find her way back? And will she end up fighting Sylux again?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will release on December 4th, 2025, exclusively on Switch 1 and Switch 2.

It’s Football Manager, you know the drill: recruit players, train them, and have them compete on the field to see which team will score the most goals. Afficionados will know and be on the lookout for the updated roster to find their beloved latest players. It’s a tried-and-true formula that never fails to please lovers of both the sport and games.

Football Manager 26 will be released on November 4th, 2025, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Apple Arcade, and Nintendo Switch.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

The continuation of a spin-off of The Legend of Zelda series from Nintendo. This is the third entry in the TLOZ x Dynasty Warriors crossover and is bound to offer a lot of beat’em up action as you experience the invasion of the Demon King Ganondorf and fight against his endless armies with characters taken from the game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Combine Soneau artifacts with your heroes’ abilities and fight the legions of evil and their lieutenants. The bonus? This game can be played with 2 people on a single Switch 2 console. Ideal for a bit of action fun during the end-of-the-year celebrations.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will release on November 6th, 2025, exclusively on Switch 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For lovers of FPS games, this year’s offering is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, by Treyarch and Raven Software. This ambitious title puts the player in the boots of a member of the Black Ops team in the year 2035, with a world in total chaos and a victim of psychological warfare. The main campaign will have you go around the world fulfilling missions, while you can find the usual multiplayer and Zombie modes for more fun with friends, so that even if you don’t celebrate Christmas in the same room, you can still opt for some remote fun! Also note that Activision is currently slashing the prices of older Call of Duty entries in preparation for the launch of Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on November 14th, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

Kirby Air Riders

Can you believe the GameCube will soon turn 25? Oops, I didn’t mean to give you an existential crisis. That being said, there’s no avoiding the fact that the upcoming Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to the 22-year-old game Kirby Air Ride, published on the Nintendo GameCube. For comparison, Kirby Air Ride is to the Kirby franchise what Mario Kart is to Mario: a car-racing spinoff where you play as characters from that universe that are burning rubber in order to finish first. Or I should say they’re not burning rubber, since Kirby and his friends climb on board of hovering vehicles to race against one another. A local multiplayer mode is planned for a lot of fun times with up to 3 other friends simultaneously.

Kirby Air Riders will be released on November 20th, 2025, on Nintendo Switch 2 exclusively.

Octopath Traveler 0

Another sequel, yet with not as big a gap as the previous entry, Octopath Traveler 0, is due for launch by the end of the year. The original Octopath Traveler, a JRPG game developed by Square Enix, managed to conquer the hearts of the audience by offering a charming pixel art world to travel in with your 8 protagonists, each with their own personality, goal, and storyline, while never shying away from heavy themes.

This new entry looks like it will deliver another side of the familiar world of Orsterra by offering the players the ability to experience the prequel to the first game’s events through the eyes of their original character. Expect the same content as Octopath Traveler, with its fights, narrative, and very peculiar art direction, sprinkled with some management as you work to rebuild your burned-down village.

Octopath Traveler 0 will be released on December 4th, 2025, on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam.

Here’s the end of our little list. Found something that might please your or someone else’s palate?

Got any other suggestions that could fit on this list? Let us know in the comments below!