A mysterious murder takes a big city out of its everyday life and sets off an investigative hunt in which every hour counts. No detours, no idling – just suspense, atmosphere and a case that won’t let you go. This series is a perfect Netflix find.

Sometimes you don’t need five seasons, a huge mythology, and a cliffhanger marathon. Sometimes, all you need is a series that knows exactly what it wants to tell — and know when it ends. City of Shadows is just such a case: compact, dark, and ideal if you just want to lose yourself for a few hours. The thriller mini-series doesn’t rely on loud effects, but on suspense, atmosphere, and pace. And that’s exactly why it works so well as a streaming tip for in-between.

A Gripping Story

City of Shadows is set in Barcelona — and uses the city not just as a backdrop, but as part of the narrative. When the body of an influential building contractor is discovered on the façade of Casa Milà, it is immediately clear that this is no ordinary murder. Everything pointed to a ritual, to a perpetrator with a plan.

Investigator Milo Malart and his new partner, Rebecca Garrido, took on the case. What began as a classic murder investigation quickly turns into a race against time. Because there is more than one victim involved — and every hour counts. The series avoids major detours. You are right smack in the middle of the action right from the start and quickly realize that this story is not about putting you off, but driving you forward.

Short, Self-contained, and Perfect for Binging

A big plus point of City of Shadows is its format. The series consists of six episodes, each running between 42 and 53 minutes. This makes it ideal for a long afternoon or a relaxed evening to complete the series.

The plot is conceived as a self-contained mini-series. There are no open endings, no artificial extensions, and no compulsion to watch the next season. You watch the series — and you’re done. That, in particular, feels almost refreshing these days in contrast with all the other series out there.

The story begins and ends within a tight time frame. This clear direction ensures the pace remains fast and that each episode carries weight.

Investigators Instead of Superheroes Keep the Story Alive

The focus is not on overdrawn geniuses, but on people with rough edges. Milo Malart, played by Isak Férriz, appears experienced, but not infallible. His new partner, Rebecca Garrido, played by Verónica Echegui, brings fresh perspectives — and friction.

It is precisely this dynamic that carries the series. Instead of endless explanatory dialogue, tension and progress are created through cooperation, conflict and decisions under pressure. You see less investigative routine and more people trying to stay in control.

Dark Thriller Without the Frills

City of Shadows is not a feel-good series. The series focuses on a serious, sometimes oppressive atmosphere. Violence is not exploited, but neither is it glossed over. The focus is on consequences, not gimmicks.

The thriller tells its story in a straightforward manner, dispenses with subplots and stays close to its core: the hunt for a perpetrator who always seems to be one step ahead. It is precisely this focus that makes it so appealing.

Our Conclusion on this Streaming Recommendation

If you are looking for a series that you can watch in one day without committing yourself to years of waiting for the subsequent season(s), then City of Shadows is a clear recommendation. The mini-series is exciting, compact and tells its story consistently to the end. You can find City of Shadows exclusively on Netflix. Perfect for anyone who likes thrillers — and knows that sometimes, less is more.