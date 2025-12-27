WhatsApp on Apple Watch works as an iPhone extension, but unpairing has been unclear. Meta is testing a new feature that shows linked devices and makes disconnecting your watch simple and transparent.

Although the arrival of WhatsApp on the Apple Watch was a long-awaited milestone, it didn’t initially include every essential feature found in the iOS version. To bridge this gap, Meta has been rolling out steady “quality of life” improvements. The latest discovery is a vital new addition that Apple Watch users can finally take advantage of—specifically when it comes time to end the connection between their devices.

How WhatsApp on Apple Watch Works

WhatsApp on watchOS essentially functions as an extension of the iPhone app. Once integrated, it offers a surprisingly rich feature set. Setting it up is a quick process of pairing the two devices, after which you can manage notifications and message content directly from your wrist.

However, since its launch, there has been no clear way to view the connection status of a paired Apple Watch or a straightforward method to remove it from a WhatsApp account. This has left many users frustrated, particularly those dealing with broken or stolen handsets. Even more concerning are cases where this integration has been exploited to monitor an account without the owner’s knowledge.

A Long-Overdue Solution

Meta appears to have acknowledged these drawbacks. Evidence from the latest TestFlight version of the app suggests a major fix is on the way.

In the iOS beta version 25.37.10.71, a new dedicated management section has been discovered (via WABetaInfo). Positioned within the existing device settings, this area provides full transparency by displaying any linked Apple Watches, including the specific model and the “last active” timestamp.

Meta is testing a feature that gives users full transparency by showing connected Apple Watch devices on their accounts.

Tapping into this new menu reveals a streamlined interface for managing the connection. Most notably, it includes a clear instruction on how to completely disconnect the account from the watch.

The unpairing process appears to be straightforward, giving the Apple Watch owner direct control over the link. This is incredibly beneficial if you lose access to your phone and need a quick way to secure your data from your wrist. Furthermore, the “activity status” serves as a handy supervision tool, allowing users to ensure no unauthorized devices are currently accessing their messages.

This feature is currently in the testing phase, so it remains unclear when it will be released to the general public. However, since it is already appearing in beta builds, it will likely ship in one of the upcoming global updates.

Do you use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch? Which management tool do you wish Meta would add next? We’d like to hear your suggestions!