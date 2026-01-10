Here we are with a brand new year, and that also means another edition of the Top 5 Apps of the Week! Find out our app recommendations for the week, where each app and game featured is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Don’t go away empty handed!

How has your new year been? Are the resolutions on track? How about your smartphone — is there an app or a particular game that you would like to catch up on, considering the lengthy holiday season might actually have left you with less time for yourself and more time entertaining guests and family alike?

Following our Top 5 apps to kickstart the new year, we’re back with another specially drawn up list of mobile apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms. There is a vast number of options on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and yet we’ve painstakingly narrowed it down to just five exceptional picks that caught our attention for the week. Whether you’re in the mood for an intense gaming session or looking for a practical app to come up with some yarn art, this week’s lineup should stoke your fancy.

Where Winds Meet

I dived into this game with fairly high expectations, primarily because it promised a rich wuxia-inspired open world that I can access, anytime, anywhere. I must say it’s an ambitious experience that tried to bring the scale and atmosphere of a big PC or console RPG to the smartphone. I found myself in a beautifully romanticized version of ancient China, blending martial arts, political intrigue, and personal stories into a world that felt alive and full of possibilities.

I found the user interface to be surprisingly polished for a game considering the scope of it. Menus were clean and well-organized, and it does take a while to familiarize myself with the menu. However, once I got it down pat, navigation became second nature. On a touchscreen, movement and combat controls were fairly responsive, although I would recommend hooking your smartphone up to a physical controller for better and more precise movement.

The biggest strength? I would say it is its atmosphere. The world design, music, and storytelling did a great job of pulling me in, and the martial arts combat felt fluid and stylish when everything clicked. On the downside, the game proved to be rather demanding on hardware, with occasional frame drops and long loading times on less powerful devices. There’s also a noticeable learning curve, both in combat mechanics and in understanding the game’s many systems, which might be intimidating for more casual players.

Overall, I would say this is an impressive mobile RPG that aims high and succeeded in most places. It’s not a game I’d recommend for quick, five-minute sessions, but if you’re willing to invest time and have a capable device, it offers a deep and rewarding experience. For fans of wuxia stories, open-world exploration, and narrative-driven games, this is one title that’s definitely worth checking out.

Spark: Puzzles for the Curious

So, I thought that I would like to challenge my brain more this year, and hence, the search for a puzzle game began. I ended up with Spark: Puzzles for the Curious, and I have to say it’s one of those games that really scratched that itch when I was in the mood to think. At first glance, it might look like just another puzzle game, but it quickly showed it has more depth and clever design than expected. It felt like the kind of game that respected my time and intelligence, offering satisfying challenges without being flashy or overblown.

The user interface proved to be clean, calm, and minimalistic in the best way possible. Everything was laid out clearly, so I never felt confused about what I was supposed to do or how to interact with the puzzles. Buttons, menus, and level navigation are intuitive, not to mention the good use of color that felt soothing rather than distracting. Controls worked well on touchscreens — I never had any trouble tapping or dragging pieces where they needed to go, which kept the focus where it should be: on solving the puzzles themselves.

I must say the design philosophy was the biggest standout. The puzzles were smart and varied, and they tend to make me think a few steps ahead rather than just relying on trial and error. It’s a game that rewards observation and logic, and there’s a satisfying moment when all the pieces click in my mind. Anyone looking for fast-paced games or those with lots of visual flair will need to look elsewhere. I also came across some puzzles that felt a touch too obscure for my taste — great when I finally figured them out, but occasionally a little frustrating when I got stuck without a good hint.

Overall, I’d rate this as a delightful puzzle game that’s worth downloading, especially if one enjoys thoughtful challenges. It’s polished, thoughtful, and offers a steady progression of brain teasers that kept me engaged longer than I expected. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea — especially if action or bells and whistles are at the forefront, I would say this is a lovely choice for idle moments whenever I wanted to stretch my mind and enjoy a serene gaming experience.

Seriatim Reader

Reading on a tiny smartphone screen, no matter how many ways it is folded, is still something that I can never get used to, compared to a large monitor or even better, an actual, physical book. Still, I gave Seriatim Reader a chance, and I think it genuinely changed how I thought about reading on a small screen. Instead of seeing big blocks of text like in a typical e-book reader, this app threw me into a stream of content one sentence at a time, almost like scrolling through a social feed — which sounds odd at first but actually makes getting into books way easier for someone with a wandering attention span like mine.

It was designed to feel effortless and I think it actually encouraged me to finish books rather than giving up partway through. What stood out right away was how minimal and distraction-free the interface felt. First, I needed to import my own EPUB or PDF files followed by tapping or swiping to move from one sentence to the next. There aren’t tons of menus or buttons crowding the screen, which kept my focus on the words themselves. The vertical, scroll-like flow felt strangely familiar, especially for those who are used to browsing social apps, but here it’s put to good use for reading.

What did all of it mean for me? It was so much easier for me to remain engaged. By presenting sentences in bite-sized pieces, I found I could read for longer without feeling overwhelmed by a “wall of text.” I also appreciated that it works offline and keeps everything local — no sign-ups, no ads, and no tracking. The app even added on-device text-to-speech and translation features, which can be nice extras. On the flip side, the single-sentence format isn’t perfect for every type of book — dense academic texts or very long clauses can feel slow, and sometimes the rhythm of a full page gets lost.

This is definitely a refreshing alternative to the usual e-book apps I’ve used, especially when I just want to build a reading habit or make progress on books that feel intimidating in normal form. It’s simple, intuitive, and surprisingly thoughtful in how it helped me remain present with the text. If you’ve ever struggled to finish a book on your phone or find traditional readers too dense, this one’s worth checking out.

DogEar: Daily Book Quotes (Android only)

It is always nice to have a quote handy, especially in the journalism line. This is how I stumbled upon DogEar, where it was specially designed to deliver daily quotes from all sorts of literature — classics, modern novels, essays, and more — to provide me with that little spark of inspiration or curiosity with minimal effort. Since I enjoy meaningful snippets of text that make me pause or think, I thought this app was worth keeping.

For something that gets straight to the point, I was glad the interface felt clean and calm, almost like a digital bookmark for my mind. Whenever I launch the app, I was greeted with the quote of the day front and center, and the typography and spacing make it easy to read without distraction. Navigation was a straightforward affair: a bottom menu let me browse past quotes, save favorites, and tweak me settings. I liked how there weren’t a bunch of noisy animations or cluttered menus — it felt like the design is letting the words themselves take the spotlight.

I must say, this is one smart app since I found the app consistently delivered quotes that resonated, sometimes making me reflect or even jotting them down in my notes. It’s perfect for quick daily inspiration — like a mini literary palate cleanser during a break. I also liked having a favorites section to revisit lines that struck a chord. This is not the app for someone looking for extensive context around the quotes (like summaries or deeper explanations), and it is more of a showcase than a learning tool.

If you enjoy bite-sized literary moments like me, this is one app worth checking out. It doesn’t try to be everything — it’s not a full-blown reading platform or book club — but that’s part of its charm. I found it useful during mornings when I want a thoughtful line to start my day or a quick literary nugget to break up my routine, and this app continued to deliver exactly that with a simple, friendly design.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.99-$49.99) / Account required: No

Download DogEar: Daily Book Quotes (Android)

Love being surprised by quotes from your favorite books? Let DogEar do the talkin’.

YarnPal: Crochet & Knitting

New year, new resolutions, right? I always wondered what the appeal was about crocheting and knitting, and here I am with YarnPal to satiate that curiosity. This is an app that helps make craft projects more organized and fun, primarily targeting fiber-arts fans — and it is nice to cater to a total beginner like me. I am sure someone who’s been knitting for years will also find it useful, since it helps keep track of patterns, tools, and project progress all in one place. I wasn’t sure what to expect at first, but it quickly became clear that this isn’t just another pattern browser; it’s more like a digital craft buddy.

With my ageing eyesight, thankfully the interface was clean and colorful, with a home screen that depicts my current projects and quick access to tools like row counters and stitch libraries. I liked how easy it was to create a new project: just pick whether I am knitting or crocheting, add my yarn and hook/needle size, and I’m off to go. Navigation felt intuitive, with bottom tabs for Projects, Patterns, Stash, and Tools, so I rarely had to hunt for what I needed. The overall vibe was friendly without being cluttered, which made it easy to use even when my hands are busy with yarn and needles.

I liked how I could stash photos of my yarn, jot down notes about gauge or pattern tweaks, and track my row progress without digging through scraps of paper. The built-in counters and timers were especially handy when my project hit a repetitive stretch. On the flip side, some of the pattern features felt a bit basic. Also, room for creativity here can be somewhat stifled, especially if one loves deep customization (like unique stitch charts or advanced pattern editing), since this app might feel a tad simplistic.

At the end of the day, this is my first exposure to a knitting and crocheting app, so I can rate it as solid for a complete beginner. I suppose anyone who wants to bring a little digital order to their craft corner will also find it helpful, but do correct me if I am wrong. It won’t replace your favorite pattern books or communities, but it’s a great companion for staying organized and motivated.