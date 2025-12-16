There are premium apps for iOS and Android that are available for free for a limited time. Do not be too late to grab these deals, because they might not be there tomorrow! We have suggested several apps and games for you to enjoy.

The Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are packed with an enormous selection of apps and games. While many are free to download, others ask you to pay to enjoy everything they have to offer. Others remain behind a paywall, bombarding you with irritating ads unless you pony up.

However, what often goes unnoticed is that some premium apps are periodically made available for free for a limited time only. We’ve browsed both app stores to surface a selection of standout apps that you can download right now without paying anything.

Free Premium Apps and Games (Android)

Touch Lock ( $0.99 ) – Ever watched a movie or video on your smartphone, only to touch it accidentally, pausing your video? With this app, you can eliminate unnecessary taps and watch your movie in peace. (3.6 stars, 348 reviews)

Business Card Maker: Logo Card ( $4.99 ) – I know, I know. I am showing my age when I talk about business cards. Who uses these in this day and age, anyway? Still, if you want an app that is able to provide ready templates for business cards while you are on the move, you can't go wrong here. (4.5 stars, 1.33k reviews)

Heroes Legend: Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ) – It is up to you to forge your personal team of superheroes, where each of them has their own abilities and personalities. Of course, synergy is important here as you juggle different team members, but having a tactical mind will also help you go a long way. (4.2 stars, 8.25k reviews)

Dead God Land: Light Survival ( $6.99 ) – If you are the last person alive in the area in the event of a zombie apocalypse, you would need all your wits about you to survive. Craft your way to being at the top of the food chain as you fend off the unrelenting undead and dangerous traps along the way. (4.1 stars, 1.22k reviews)

Free Premium Apps and Games (iOS)

Video Voice Changer Pro ( $1.99 ) – Recording a video? Want to sound totally different to spice things up? You can do so with this app, sprucing up your videos by changing your voice and playing with up to 30 different voice effects. This is perfect for content creators and hobbyists alike. ( 4.5 stars, 157 reviews )

Electrician Handbook ( $5.99 ) – Do you think you are pretty handy around the home, but tend to get stumped when it comes to all things electrical? Fret not, here is a basic handbook for budding electricians to make sure you're not toast the next time you try to fiddle around with your home's electrical system! ( 4.8 stars, 873 reviews )

Some Peace of Mind ( $2.99 ) – An escape room game, right on your smartphone? Sounds crazy, right? And yet it is true. It is time to bust out the thinking cap and figure out how you are able to escape from one room to another by solving some puzzles that are sure to challenge your grey matter. ( 4.2 stars, 92 reviews )

Palingenesis ( $1.99 ) – A music-driven puzzle adventure game that sees the world shaped by sound. This immersive puzzle game is unique, where the soundtrack does affect the game's landscape and surroundings. Definitely something different from the usual drivel we see, or in this case, hear. (4.9 stars, 11 reviews)

Free apps with traps: What you need to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay necessary attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Many apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.