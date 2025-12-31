As we bid adieu to 2025 and welcome 2026, are there any apps worth recommending to kickstart the new year? Each app and game featured here can be found on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Caffeine Clock

Ah, coffee. If you’re going to party all night long and need to stay awake, maybe getting a few good caffeine shots in is the way to go. How about your New Year’s resolution of making sure you regulate your caffeine intake? Enter Caffeine Clock, a specific app that helps me truly understand my caffeine intake and how long it lingers in my body. Specially designed to model absorption and decline based on scientifically-informed half-life estimates, it shows me in a clear visual format exactly how much caffeine I’ve consumed, how quickly it’s fading, and how it might affect my sleep later in the day.

What I appreciated most about Caffeine Clock is its thoughtful, almost minimalist ethos. There’s no mandatory sign-in, no cloud accounts to worry about, and my data remains on my device. Of course, there is the usual slew of onboarding questions about my coffee habits and sensitivity, before I am presented by a clean dashboard that shows off my current caffeine level and a projected curve of how it will decline over time.

I found that dashboard especially useful — it’s not just a number but a visual story that helps me decide whether another afternoon espresso is worth it or whether I should start tapering off to protect a good night’s sleep. Interestingly enough, the app’s database proved to be surprisingly comprehensive, with over 200 caffeine-containing items already catalogued, from coffee and tea to energy drinks, and I can even add custom drinks if my favourite brew isn’t listed.

So, what do I think about Caffeine Clock? There is no seamless syncing with third-party health platforms, making it a limitation, although recent updates have added connections to Apple Health and Google Health for basic caffeine data syncing. If you’re like me, who takes in at least two coffees or more a day, perhaps it is worth checking out just to keep track.

Language Learning: Pingo AI

Normally, a brand new year means new beginnings, and some of us would like to embark on a whole new adventure, with picking up a new language being one of the options (apart from hooking up with a partner or losing weight and getting fit). Enter Pingo AI, which wants to help me speak a new language — and not just memorise flashcards. Touted as a sort of always-ready conversation partner that listens, responds, and gently nudges me toward fluency with natural dialogues, it is certainly an interesting addition to any app drawer.

Pingo AI does not rely on repetitive drills or gamified modules, but throws me into conversations immediately about everyday situations. This includes ordering food, asking for directions, or even debating a topic, where the AI adapts to my level and tries to give feedback that feels like I’m practising with a native speaker who seems to be more patient than a nun. I like this emphasis on speaking and real-world use, as it is not often we can find actual practice partners in the flesh when picking up a new language.

There is a caveat, though — this app is heavily subscription-driven, and while both the Google Play and Apple Store versions offer a free trial, that window often feels too narrow to truly evaluate whether it’s worth committing long-term. The free content is rather meager, with just a few brief exercises thrown into the mix before I am nudged toward a paid plan. I guess it is fair enough for the developers, considering the amount of work that goes into the app.

Overall, I’d say that at its best, Pingo listens attentively, understands me when I speak (even with imperfect pronunciation), and steers the conversation forward in a way that felt surprisingly human. At its worst, it can be glitchy — conversation sessions sometimes lagged, froze, or cut short unexpectedly — and in a few instances, the AI’s assessments felt off, marking correct responses as incorrect or misunderstood me.

SayHi Chat

Loneliness is something that plagues many people, although we do not show it. Perhaps having a friend, or not wanting to live the rest of my life alone, is always a good way to start the year off. Enter SayHi Chat. Yes, there must always be a dating app in each “apps to begin the year” list, where this social app connects people nearby or around the world via text, voice messages, and video chats. Sounds like a lively way to make new friends or even find potential dates, and it boasts the familiar trappings of modern social discovery platforms, including location-based browsing, instant messaging, fun emojis, and the ability to share photos or moments.

Spending more time with the app made me realize something — some chats were enjoyable, others proved to deliver genuine connections (but these are more often the exception than the rule), and the experience felt uneven overall. I asked myself oh-so-often, “Just how authentic are these interactions with other people?”. I am quite sure that fake profiles, bots, and accounts that seemed more interested in steering conversations off the platform or soliciting money than having a normal chat are dime a dozen.

Its monetisation model also tends to be irritating after a while. Although I can use it for free, many basic features — like long chats or interacting with certain profiles — are tied to a coin or points system, which quickly nudged me toward in-app purchases if I want anything beyond very limited use. I suppose if I have exhausted all other channels of connecting with people, the money spent here might be less than what I’d spend on a night out, making it worth it if a genuine connection can be made.

As with any app that claims to help me connect with other humans virtually, there are authenticity and safety concerns to be aware of and a monetization model that can feel pushy. I decided to keep my expectations modest and remain alert for suspicious behaviour. Always take things with a pinch of salt, and if the person is actually within the same geographical location, why not just meet up physically? At least that’ll help provide me with some peace of mind on whether that is an actual person behind the online persona.

Retro Zoo CEO

As someone who has spent years poking around mobile games for work and for the sheer joy of discovery, Retro Zoo CEO immediately caught my eye with its charming premise. The idea of managing a pixel-art zoo in a world that looks like it sprang from a forgotten 16-bit cartridge is already delightful, but what surprised me was how cleverly the game balances nostalgia with modern mobile sensibilities. From the moment I stepped into my rundown little zoo, I felt the familiar tug of responsibility mixed with curiosity as I figured out how to turn a quirky business into a thriving attraction. What can I say, I love micromanaging (even though I got my ass whooped in Starcraft back in the day).

I found that what worked especially well was the game’s pacing. Retro Zoo CEO never felt overwhelmed, yet it always offered something to do. From collecting revenue to expanding habitats or unlocking bizarre retro-styled creatures, there is a string of lighthearted humor that runs through the entire experience, and it gives the game a personality that many management sims on mobile tend to lack. Each new unlock genuinely feels like a reward rather than just another item in a checklist.

I also appreciated how the developers avoided the heavy-handed monetization that often plagues mobile titles. While there are optional boosts, I never felt forced into paying just to progress. It gave me the space to enjoy the game at my own tempo, tinkering with layouts and optimising my zoo in small increments throughout the day. The controls proved responsive, the interface clean, and the retro-inspired soundtrack added that old-school charm.

Ultimately, Retro Zoo CEO is the kind of mobile game that can work quietly in the background without screaming for attention. I am able to manage an entire zoo at my own leisure in a quirky manner, and ultimately, this is far more relaxing than it is stressful, which is fantastic as age catches up!

Comet AI Browser

Are all browsers the same? In this age of AI, the answer is a resounding “No”. Comet AI Browser doesn’t just display web pages but actively helps me make sense of them. It is built on the familiar Chromium engine, ensuring the basic browsing experience feels more like an intelligent cousin of Chrome or Edge, where the usual suspects, such as tabs, bookmarks, autofill, and page translation, remain, albeit with a deeply integrated AI assistant in the browser itself.

For instance, the built-in assistant sits in a sidebar and can summarize lengthy articles, explain dense topics, or pull together insights from across multiple tabs — all without needing separate search queries or switching back and forth between apps. It clearly emphasizes productivity, and I can see how those who are researching a complex topic or just trying to find the best deal online will be able to benefit from it as opposed to the reflexive “type and hope” routine used in regular browsers.

There were occasions when I asked the assistant to summarize a page or compare different products, and the results saved me a whole lot of time. Of course, the mobile version I used still carried some of the unevenness typical of AI tools — I did run into laggy responses when it came to complex tasks, and I sometimes missed the seamless performance I expect from mature mobile browsers. Perhaps managing expectations is the keyword here.

Ultimately, Comet felt like a thoughtful and ambitious step toward a next-generation browsing experience — one that made an attempt to have a more conversational, more proactive, and more capable web experience when it comes to handling complex tasks without performing too much manual work. It is still a work in progress, so it is far from perfect, but in the moments when it works, it really blew my mind at the potential of leveraging AI when done correctly.

Download Comet AI Browser (Android)

