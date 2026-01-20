There are paid apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time only. That’s why time is of the essence and we don’t want you to miss out on our recommendations for apps and games that you can get for free!

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store offer a vast array of apps and games. Many are free to download, while others ask for a one-time payment to access all their features.

What many users may not realise is that some premium apps occasionally waive their price tags and become free for a limited time. We’ve sifted through both app stores to bring you a selection of standout apps that you can grab right now without paying a single cent.

Free pro apps and games (Android)

Countdown Widget ( $0.99 ) – I always like anticipating stuff, even more so when I was a kid. Well, this countdown widget lets you list a bunch of events you are looking forward to, and it counts down the time to each one! Feel like a kid again. (4.1 stars, 287 reviews)

Watermark – Add Watermark ( $0.99 ) – Say you are quite the wildly popular online personality. And you are sick and tired of your photos being stolen by others. Why not add watermarks to your photos with this app? (4.5 stars, 147 reviews)

Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ) – While I think it is best to play this with a controller attached to your phone, the touchscreen controls are still decent in this fast-paced side-scrolling action adventure game that has waves of enemies. (4.5 stars, 26.2k reviews)

Empire Defender Offline Games ( $0.99 ) – Do you think you have the strategy chops to master this tower defense game? Each level gets progressively more difficult as you attempt to upgrade your towers and minimize losses while keeping vicious enemies at bay. (3.8 stars, 2.98k reviews)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Calvetica Calendar ( $2.99 ) – A brand new year means brand new resolutions, right? Well, if you are looking for a new calendar app that is different from the usual dross, why not give this a try? ( 3.7 stars, 167 reviews )

Seat Maker ( $4.99 ) – Planning any social event is tricky, and it gets trickier when relatives and close friends are involved. Why not get an app to help ease your planning pain? Seating is always something sensitive, so this app might help give you the bigger picture. ( 4.5 stars, 22 reviews )

Poster Puzzles ( $2.99 ) – Love solving puzzles? If you answered in the affirmative, then you will certainly find the following 100-plus puzzles worth checking out, placing piece by piece in their rightful place to form the big picture. ( 4.6 stars, 65 reviews )

Cytus II ( $1.99 ) – I really, really suck at rhythm-based games. My coordination is shot, and I get left behind with all the dizzying lights and patterns. Still, if you think you have what it takes to conquer this cool title on your phone, why not give it a go? (4.8 stars, 9.4k reviews)

Free apps with traps: What you need to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.