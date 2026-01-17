As we step into a brand new year, it’s time for another edition of the Top 5 Apps of the Week. Check out our handpicked app and game recommendations, all of which are available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store—so you’re sure to walk away with something worth downloading.

So, you might have just gotten your brand new smartphone and would like to fill it up with your choice of apps and games. However, with so many different types of apps and games to choose from, where do you begin? Why not let us help you out in this conundrum?

Hot on the heels of last week’s edition, we’re back with another carefully curated list of mobile apps and games for both Android and iOS. With countless options crowding the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, we’ve taken the time to narrow them down to just five standout picks that truly caught our eye this week. Whether you’re craving an intense gaming session or searching for a handy app to fuel your yarn art creations, this week’s lineup has something to spark your interest.

Space Napoleon: RTS

Space Napoleon: RTS sounded like a dud to me until I gave it a go. It requires more than a few idle taps, where I got sucked into Napoleonic warfare within a sci-fi setting. It took me a while to get the rhythm of commanding fleets, managing resources, and outmaneuvering opponents across the stars, but once I got that down pat, it was fun all the way. From the very first session, it felt clear that this is a real-time strategy game that respects players who enjoy thinking several moves ahead rather than relying purely on timers or automation.

Visually, I felt the game struck a solid balance between clarity and spectacle. The interface was clean enough that I never actually felt lost, even when the action got hot and heavy. Ship designs and space backdrops gave the game a sense of scale without overwhelming smaller smartphone screens. Animations were smooth, and there’s a pleasing weight to fleet movements and combat encounters that makes each decision feel consequential.

Gameplay is where Space Napoleon truly shone, at least for me. Base-building, fleet composition, and tactical positioning were tightly intertwined, and careless expansion or poor planning is something that is quickly punished. I appreciate how the game encourages active decision-making during battles rather than leaving everything to chance by issuing pre-set commands. There’s definitely a learning curve here, but it’s a fair one, and the satisfaction of successfully executing a well-timed maneuver or defending against a stronger opponent makes the effort worthwhile.

There is no such thing as a perfect game, just like Space Napoleon. Those who are new to the RTS genre may find the early hours a little daunting, and some systems could benefit from clearer explanations. Progression can also feel deliberate rather than fast, which may frustrate players looking for instant gratification. Of course, I benefit from the more thoughtful and strategic design. I must say this is a well-crafted entry in the mobile strategy space that does not try to chase trends or oversimplify its mechanics. It is certainly refreshing for those who want the depth of classic RTS games on a smartphone.

Way of the Hunter Wild Europe

I must say, is this an ambitious title for a smartphone or what? I thought it was just another arcade shooter dressed up with deer skins, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out it is actually a thoughtful hunting simulation that tries to bring the depth and nuance of its PC and console roots into the mobile world. Suddenly, I found myself in the sprawling wilderness of Eastern Europe, full of misty forests, grasslands, and rugged mountains.

This is definitely a game with a huge degree of realism. I get to experience a full day-night cycle and dynamic weather that genuinely affect gameplay. Further, I realized, being the city bum that I am, that tracking animals isn’t about simply walking in a straight line until something pops up. I had to pick up skills like reading the wind, watching the terrain, and using tools like blood-trail analysis and the so-called “Hunter Sense” to interpret subtle clues in the environment. Good thing there was nothing about checking out animal poop! In this game, animals don’t just stand still waiting to be shot; they react to my presence, the sound I make, and the shifting wind.

Graphically, I was impressed by this game as the landscapes certainly felt lived-in, and watching a red deer step cautiously out of the treeline at dusk has a serenity that’s rare in mobile games. I also enjoyed the photo mode, which let me capture those quiet moments for posterity. Licensed firearms and a gear progression system gave me a sense of growth as I unlocked better equipment, though I’ll admit the depth can sometimes feel overwhelming.

There is always a trade-off, and the authenticity in this game is a double-edged sword. There’s definitely a learning curve here that might frustrate players who expect fast, casual action. Tracking and hunting is not the most forgiving activity around, and mastering the wind and ballistics can take time. However, that’s what simulation is all about, so this is not the game for you.

StarMaker: Sing Karaoke Songs

Do you love karaoke? I like it, especially when I am alone. I hate singing in groups, what more in public. Well, StarMaker is something that rolled back the years for me with memories of late-night karaoke sessions, albeit with a distinctly modern twist. This is a full social singing platform, where I can choose from an impressively broad catalogue of songs across genres. Among them are current chart toppers, nostalgic classics, and sing-alongs with rolling lyrics and backing music. Even better is the option to record myself, a duet with another, or even go live and broadcast my performance.

I guess everyone is going social now, and StarMaker blends karaoke performance with community interaction in a good way. I could sense the social layer as I followed others, shared recordings, and engaged in party rooms and duets that lent more life to a simple sing-along.

Considering how nothing is perfect, the social experience in StarMaker does have its rough edges. It seems there is a slew of bot-like accounts and fake engagement, and some of the comments do feel generic or automated as opposed to being genuine responses to my performance. Well, it is very hard to tell these days, but somehow, I think artificial positivity quickly feels hollow.

There are also technical hiccups to consider, like occasional sync or playback issues, but these are rare and far in between. This definitely beats any karaoke machine, allowing casual singers and enthusiasts alike to find a place to perform and be seen. Overall, I think the authenticity of interactions meant my mileage varied, but as a lighthearted karaoke option that felt alive with other voices and creative expression, I think it is worth a spin.

Home AI

Ah, there is nothing quite like setting up a brand new home and renovating it. Home AI is one such app that can help all you DIY heads out there, using cutting-edge AI to help homeowners visualise what a renovated living room or bedroom might look like without having to consult a professional designer. I thought of giving it a go because I would like to just fantasize for a while about what a renovated home would look like.

In reality, my experience was mixed at best. There are moments where the user interface felt approachable, and the concept — an AI-powered design assistant in my pocket — was genuinely compelling. Upload a snapshot of my space, I get to choose a style I like, and I thought that something fresh and modern would turn out without having to move furniture or measure walls.

Too bad it didn’t work out as planned for me, as more often than not, the AI felt disconnected from the room I actually photographed. Rather than applying design elements directly to the existing layout, some results felt like completely different rooms that bore little resemblance to reality — misplaced windows, altered walls, or furniture that didn’t match the original proportions. It felt the “design suggestions” were more akin to generic inspirational photos than actual room planning.

I also did not appreciate the app’s approach to monetization, where payment information was often required before seeing meaningful results, followed by frequent subscription prompts popping up. When it works, it works well, but when it doesn’t, I tend to pull at whatever little hair I have left out of frustration. Perhaps this is why interior designers still have a job. Proceed with caution.

PicsArt AI Photo Editor

The advent of AI apps resulted in a deluge of them, and that flow has not stopped. Enter PicsArt AI, a photo editing app that is incredibly capable, as I get to perform basic adjustments, layers, filters, stickers, and text on photos. I also liked how increasingly powerful AI features, such as intelligent background removal, object replacement, and creative effects, helped me transform ordinary snaps into eye-catching visuals. Creativity is now enhanced digitally!

Based on everyday use, I found the interface approachable — and I suspect it will be the same for those who are new to editing as well. The menus and options are intuitive and invite exploration and discovery. The presence of a social element also adds more glitter, featuring sharing and community templates that make it feel less like a solitary tool and more like part of a creative ecosystem. This attempt certainly beats those stock photo editors out there!

What about the downsides, Edwin? Yes, there are some. In practice, many of the tools I wanted to try were locked behind a premium subscription, and even browsing through effects and AI options often felt like a process of navigating around “crown” icons and paywalls. This got irritating for me, and if you are a casual user who does not want to subscribe, that can make the free tier feel surprisingly limited, considering how features that used to be freely accessible end up behind a paywall.

Ultimately, I must say this app is a deeply capable and feature-rich app that offers plenty of bang for a smartphone or tablet. Anyone who tends to perform creative editing on the move would do well to check it out, as it is definitely a very capable tool. It is a veritable playground for ideas, and I did discover fun and useful features by simply poking around. If only the heavy emphasis on subscriptions, ads, and paywalled content were toned down!