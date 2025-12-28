Contents
Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.
Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store
SKALD Against the Black Priory
Today, you can download a game called SKALD Against the Black Priory for free on the Epic Games Store. It’s a retro-style party-based RPG set in a grim-dark fantasy world of tragedy. From unfortunate heroes to violent deaths, and Lovecraftian horrors, this game has it all.
Embark on a compelling story, confront deadly creatures, and make sure you’ve got what it takes in tactical, turn-based combat. The game received very positive reviews on Steam, with 93% of players recommending the game. It normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free for 24 hours.
- Download SKALD Against the Black Priory from the Epic Games Store.
The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar
Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.
This Year’s Free Games
- December 11th: Hogwarts Legacy —
$60
- December 18th: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel —
$15
- December 19th: Eternights –
$30
- December 20th: Blood West –
$25
- December 21st: Sorry We’re Closed –
$22
- December 22nd: Paradise Killer –
$18
- December 23rd: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night –
$40
- December 24th: The Callisto Protocol –
$60
- December 25th: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut –
$40
- December 26th: We Were Here Together –
$12
- December 27th: Casette Beasts –
$18
- December 28th: SKALD Against the Black Priory –
$14