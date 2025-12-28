Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

SKALD Against the Black Priory

Today, you can download a game called SKALD Against the Black Priory for free on the Epic Games Store. It’s a retro-style party-based RPG set in a grim-dark fantasy world of tragedy. From unfortunate heroes to violent deaths, and Lovecraftian horrors, this game has it all.

Embark on a compelling story, confront deadly creatures, and make sure you’ve got what it takes in tactical, turn-based combat. The game received very positive reviews on Steam, with 93% of players recommending the game. It normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free for 24 hours.

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

  • December 11thHogwarts Legacy — $60
  • December 18thJotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15
  • December 19thEternights – $30
  • December 20thBlood West – $25
  • December 21stSorry We’re Closed – $22
  • December 22ndParadise Killer – $18
  • December 23rdBloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40
  • December 24thThe Callisto Protocol – $60
  • December 25thDisco Elysium – The Final Cut – $40
  • December 26thWe Were Here Together – $12
  • December 27thCasette Beasts – $18
  • December 28th: SKALD Against the Black Priory$14
