Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

SKALD Against the Black Priory

Today, you can download a game called SKALD Against the Black Priory for free on the Epic Games Store. It’s a retro-style party-based RPG set in a grim-dark fantasy world of tragedy. From unfortunate heroes to violent deaths, and Lovecraftian horrors, this game has it all.

Embark on a compelling story, confront deadly creatures, and make sure you’ve got what it takes in tactical, turn-based combat. The game received very positive reviews on Steam, with 93% of players recommending the game. It normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free for 24 hours.

Download SKALD Against the Black Priory from the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd : Paradise Killer – $18

: Paradise Killer – December 23rd : Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40

: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – December 24th : The Callisto Protocol – $60

: The Callisto Protocol – December 25th : Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $40

: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – December 26th : We Were Here Together – $12

: We Were Here Together – December 27th : Casette Beasts – $18

: Casette Beasts – December 28th: SKALD Against the Black Priory – $14