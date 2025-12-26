Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

We Were Here Together

Today’s game is a multiplayer experience, so grab your friends, suit up, and face the cold ice desert. We Were Here Together is a game about misfortune, hopeless situations, and pure survival. But you don’t have to face these challenges alone. You’re trying to escape a frozen Castle together with your friends. And you must prove that you can communicate effectively under pressure.

We Were Here Together normally costs around $12. But today, you can download the game for free for a limited time. So tell your friends, download the game, and jump in together!

Download We Were Here Together from the Epic Games Store.

Are you prepared to fight for your survival? Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games