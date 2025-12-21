Contents
Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.
Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store
Blood West
Blood West is an immersive stealth FPS in which you come face-to-face with eldritch horrors. You step into the shoes of the Undead Gunslinger, doomed to suffer until he manages to lift the horror’s curse. The game features three varied scenarios, perk-based progression, and more than 20 hours of gameplay. And don’t be fooled by the stealth descriptor; in Blood West, you can sneak up on your enemies or go in guns blazing. The choice is all yours.
Over on Steam, Blood West received very positive reviews with 88 percent of players recommending the game. It normally costs around $25 on the Epic Games Store, but you can download it for free today. But be quick, the game is only available for free for one day.
- Download Blood West from the Epic Games Store.
The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar
Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.
This Year’s Free Games
- December 11th: Hogwarts Legacy —
$60
- December 18th: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel —
$15
- December 19th: Eternights –
$30
- December 20th: Blood West –
$25