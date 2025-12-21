Have you been looking for a great video game to play during winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Blood West

Blood West is an immersive stealth FPS in which you come face-to-face with eldritch horrors. You step into the shoes of the Undead Gunslinger, doomed to suffer until he manages to lift the horror’s curse. The game features three varied scenarios, perk-based progression, and more than 20 hours of gameplay. And don’t be fooled by the stealth descriptor; in Blood West, you can sneak up on your enemies or go in guns blazing. The choice is all yours.

Over on Steam, Blood West received very positive reviews with 88 percent of players recommending the game. It normally costs around $25 on the Epic Games Store, but you can download it for free today. But be quick, the game is only available for free for one day.

Download Blood West from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready to face eldritch horrors? Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games