Is the cold weather making you not want to leave the house? Then spend your weekend on the couch and try out these five new apps and mobile games that we have complied for you. They are available for both iOS and Android.

Today, we have once again put together an interesting package of three apps and two games that should have something for everyone. The games take us to the depths of the ocean or to communism. These are joined by three apps that deliver a better social media experience, enhanced security, and advanced camera features.

If you haven’t yet tried out our recommendations from last week, please do so. Otherwise, let’s not waste too much time now. Here are our five recommendations, all of which can be found in both the Apple AppStore and the Google Play Store.

UpScrolled

The first app today should have what it takes to overtake TikTok and Instagram. At least there is currently a lot of hype surrounding this app. According to Appfigures, the app is currently the number one free social media app in the USA on both Android and iOS, and is the second most popular app after ChatGPT.

Why the hype? It wants to be a counter-design to TikTok. The app is based in Australia, but the developer, Issam Hijazi, has Palestinian-Jordanian roots. He promises an app without bias, without a political agenda, without shadowbans. Instead, UpScrolled uses fair algorithms and is committed to social responsibility.

So UpScrolled is supposed to be an app that is like TikTok or Instagram, but without the negative bullshit of those apps. I’m currently noticing that things are still fairly quiet, especially in Germany, and a pro-Palestinian mood prevails. I see many memes in my feed that make fun of TikTok. However, it’s too early for me to make a final judgment on how well this feed works.

It’s certainly an exciting approach-there’s no doubt about that-and it’s also fueled by US hype. Give the app a chance – as a stubborn TikTok ignorer, I certainly will.

Blackmagic Camera

This app from Blackmagic Design is designed for those who want to work more ambitiously and professionally with their smartphone camera. Blackmagic Camera offers you manual professional video control with adjustable parameters such as ISO, shutter angle, white balance, focus, and frame rate, as well as a HUD overlay with histogram and focus peaking, similar to real Blackmagic cameras.

The app supports live streaming directly to YouTube, Twitch, or Vimeo, and also offers multicam control across multiple devices in the same network. Despite these comprehensive functions, the app is free to use, and an account is only required for optional cloud features, not for the basic functions. In the Android camp, however, you must first check whether your smartphone is supported.

Give Blackmagic Camera a try – especially if you’re not happy with your smartphone’s on-board features or want to produce more complex videos with several cams.

AdVenture Communist

Dear comrades, are you ready to build your communist state? Okay, then AdVenture Communist is the right place for you. Just a little warning: this idle clicker is really addictive! It is simply incredibly satisfying to watch your potato supply grow immeasurably.

Of course, you have to collect resources and recruit knowledge workers in this really humorous game. It’s up to you to collect more and more potatoes, weapons, and resources so that your nation continues to grow. The nasty thing is that the next update is always just around the corner, triggering the “just a little longer” synapses in your brain.

If you play for longer, it naturally becomes tougher to progress. The usual trick to gently nudge you towards in-app purchases. However, AdVenture Communist can also be played without investing a penny.

Proton Pass

Are you looking for a practical password manager and/or fed up with your current one? Then take a look at Proton Pass, which I hadn’t even considered before. It’s a modern, cross-platform password manager from the Swiss security experts behind Proton Mail. The app impresses with its consistent end-to-end encryption and is intuitive to use on iOS and Android.

In addition to saving passwords and credit cards, the tool offers a special highlight: integrated email aliases. This allows you to create disposable addresses to protect your real identity from spam and trackers. Proton Pass is particularly recommended because of its high level of transparency (open source) and the generous free model. You can use Proton Pass free of charge on as many devices as you like and for an unlimited number of passwords. You only have to pay if you want to activate additional features such as the integrated 2FA authenticator, unlimited email aliases, and vault sharing.

So, Proton Pass is already very comprehensive for free, there is no advertising, it is open source, and very well rated in the app stores. So if you’re looking for a cross-device password manager, you should definitely give it a try.

SILT

Anyone who is familiar with indie games will probably have SILT on their radar. The game was recently released for Android and iOS a few days ago. You take on the role of a lonely diver who is trapped in the surreal depths of a huge ocean abyss. The gameplay is based on a central trick: you transfer your soul to the sea creatures.

So you control fish, rays, or crabs to use their specific abilities. You have to solve tricky puzzles and fight your way to deep-sea monsters. The black and white graphics are stunning and are more reminiscent of a graphic novel than a mobile game. The surreal underwater world is based on the hand-painted watercolor and ink drawings by the art director, Mr. Mead.

Price: Free (demo) / Advertising: None / In-App purchases: Yes, one-off $6.99 for the full version / Account required: Yes

You can play the game for free, and if you like it, you can buy the full version for 6.99 euros. In my opinion, the price is more than reasonable, as you are getting a great port of the Windows game. It’s a very slow-paced game that’s perfect for switching off. You will find that you are completely drawn into the game and cut off from the rest of the world. It’s best played with headphones. Then the almost Lovecraftian tranquillity and the immersive power of the game will come into their own even better.