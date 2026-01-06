Skiing is a sport that many enjoy but some are simply excluded from due to climate, landscape, or a multitude of other reason. But what if you could enjoy the feeling of skiing anywhere in the world without needing to meet any of the typical requirements?

If you’re an avid skier but don’t want to be limited by terrain and climate, a company from France may have just the right solution for you. I’m here at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, and one exhibitor caught my eye. Skwheel has made it its mission to deliver the feeling of skiing down the slopes without the slopes or the snow.

What is Skwheel?

Skwheel is essentially a pair of electric skis, but instead of your feet being strapped to a typical ski, they sit atop four wheels. The whole structure reminds me of two electric scooters strapped together without their handles, though it is, of course, very different on a technical level. Thanks to their relatively large wheels, these electric skis are truly all-terrain vehicles.

Right now, Skwheel is launching a new product generation, the Peak and the Peak S. The Peak is designed for everyday use across urban environments. Think of your way to and from work or a quick trip down to the gas station for a drink. It offers a range of 25-30 kilometers, and its speed is limited to 25 km/h, which is slightly faster than the speed at which electric scooters are allowed to travel in many parts of Europe.

But if you’re really in it for the adventure, the Peak S may be more your style. These all-terrain electric skies feature wheels with more profile and a whole lot more power. Their range is around 35-40 kilometers, which is quite impressive given their top speed of up to 60 km/h. At that speed, you’re breaking the speed limit on almost any city street across western Europe.

How Can I Get My Hands On a Set?

A lot of the stuff you see at CES is nothing more than a proof of concept. Products that look nice, appeal to many people, but never truly take off. And while that is an inevitable and important part of innovation, it’s often disappointing to see. The Skwheel has already delivered over 250 units to actual buyers, though their new products are only available for pre-order so far.

The Skwheel is designed and assembled in France but ships to the US. If you pre-order, you can save quite a lot of money, which is what brings me to the biggest downside of the Skwheel. And that’s its price. Without any pre-order deals, the Peak will cost 1490 Euro, while the Peak S will cost a whopping 1990 Euro. Those who pre-order can save roughly 500 euros off that price.